Disney Announces All-New After-Hours Event Coming This Summer

Disney is giving Disney Park Guests more opportunities to experience the magic after-hours.

Walt Disney World Resort announced the return of H20 Glow Nights at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon this summer and Disneyland announced the return of three popular events for the beloved series Disneyland After Dark.

Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite, Villains’ Nite, and Star Wars Nite have been huge successes thus far and, now, Disney has announced an additional night to the series with an all-new theme– Disneyland After Dark: Grad Nite Reunion!

It’s time to relive the “good-ol’ days” and celebrate a party for the decades at the first-ever Disneyland After Dark: Grad Nite Reunion! Debuting on select nights this June at Disney California Adventure Park, you can join in a reunion party filled with dancing, fun, and plenty of nostalgia from graduation classes of the last six decades.

From good times to even better dance moves, this separately-ticketed Disneyland After Dark event gives you after-hours access to Disney California Adventure with the opportunity to experience special offerings* not typically available during the day. Enjoy delicious cafeteria-inspired dishes, special character experiences, entertainment, photo opportunities, and some favorite attractions (with shorter wait times!) for four hours of fun. Also included with your ticket, you’ll have three additional hours pre-party to mix-in at Disney California Adventure park!

In addition to these special offerings, you’ll receive a commemorative credential and guide as well as unlimited downloads of Disney PhotoPass** digital photos you take during the party.

Disneyland After Dark: Grad Nite Reunion will be offered on June 23, 28, and 30, 2022. Tickets will go on sale on Disneyland.com, beginning April 28, 2022, no earlier than noon PT.

Here are some of the details for what you can expect at Disneyland After Dark: Grad Nite Reunion.

Enjoy sightings of beloved Disney characters throughout the evening with a few favorites proudly wearing their cap and gown

March-along pep-rally style with some favorite Disney friends

Dance through the decades to hits of today and yesterday

Retro photo opportunities

Unique, cafeteria-inspired food and beverage offerings

Special after-hours access to most of the park’s attractions

Party attire encouraged. Don’t forget to show your school spirit! (Please read the Disneyland Resort Attire Guidelines).

Visit Disneyland.com/DisneylandAfterDark for additional details. Parking fees are not included in the ticket price. A limited quantity of tickets for each event will be available, so be sure to snag tickets as soon as they go on sale!

Will you be trying to score tickets for the new Disneyland After Dark event? Let us know in the comments!

