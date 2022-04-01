Disneyland Has a Secret Room That Isn’t On the Park Map

Did you know that there is a secret room at Disney California Adventure in Disneyland Resort that isn’t on the Park map? Here’s how to find it!

Disney California Adventure is filled with unique rides, entertaining shows, various restaurants, and more – but we bet you didn’t know about this secret room because it cannot be found on the Park map.

In a video shared to TikTok, a Disney fan reveals exactly where the secret room is located. If you go into the Animation Building, look for the Sorcerer’s Workshop sign and take the ramp down. This will take you into the first room, where you can learn about the illusions of motion. But if you continue onward, you will stumble upon Beast’s Library!

Beast’s Library isn’t located on the Disney California Adventure map so not many Guests know about this room. While inside, the room will change every four minutes from bright and beautiful to dark and ominous. Guests can also take a quiz to determine which character from Beauty and the Beast you are most like!

There also used to be a third room which was called Ursula’s Lair. While visiting, Guests could actually capture the voices of some of their favorite villains, including Scar from The Lion King. Unfortunately, when the Frozen-themed show opened at Disney California Adventure, the Park closed down Ursula’s Lair.

