Disney Park After-Hours Event Tickets Go On Sale

Walt Disney World Resort is known for its iconic attractions at the Disney Parks, including rides like Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Jungle Cruise, Space Mountain, and Splash Mountain at Magic Kingdom; Frozen Ever After, Test Track, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, and Soarin’ Around The World at EPCOT; Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Star Tours: The Adventures Continue, and Twilight Zone Tower of Terror at Disney’s Hollywood Studios; and Kilimanjaro Safaris, A Celebration of the Festival of the Lion King, Expedition Everest, and Kali River Rapids at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Some of the most magical experiences for Disney families happen at the Disney Parks at night when everything is glowing and special parades and events are taking place.

Now, if you love the Disney theme parks and love the after-hours events, you might need to check out Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon soon.

Disney confirmed a couple of weeks ago that H20 Glow Nights would be returning to Typhoon Lagoon. The beloved event will take place every Saturday night from May 28 through August 27.

Tickets are now on sale for the event and are $75.00 for ages 10 and above and $70.00 for ages 3-9.

For those who don’t know, H20 Glow Nights is a separately-ticketed after-hours event with many special activities for Guests to enjoy while splashing around with the family enjoying shorter wait times on the attraction at the Disney Park.

Disney World’s official description and policy for H20 Glow Nights Pool Party can be read below:

See the Water Park in a New Light Slide into the fun at this supercharged after-hours celebration overflowing with excitement for the whole family.After the park closes to the general public, get ready to “glow wild” at Disney H2O Glow Nights, where you’ll have access to all available attractions—with shorter wait times—plus: Glow-rious lighting effects and décor throughout the water park

A DJ dance party on the sandy beaches of the Surf Pool

Toy Story-themed activities and Character Greetings

A tempting selection of limited-time, event-themed food and beverage specialties

An adults-only retreat for Guests 21 and over, featuring live entertainment and a cocktail bar with a bevy of refreshing beverage for purchase

An oh-so flashin’-able souvenir glow wristband

The event takes places from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. and official check-in for the event will take place at the main entrance of the Disney Park beginning at 6:00 p.m.

Will you be going to H20 Glow Nights at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon? Let us know in the comments!

