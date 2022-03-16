Disney Confirms Beloved After Hours Park Event Will Return

If you love Disney Parks at night, you’re going to love this major update.

Some of the most magical experiences for Disney families happen at the Disney Parks at night when everything is glowing and special parades and events are taking place.

Now, if you love the Disney theme parks and love the after-hours events, you might need to check out Typhoon Lagoon soon.

Disney confirmed on the debut episode of its planDisney podcast that H20 Glow Nights would be returning to Typhoon Lagoon. While no date was confirmed, it’s likely expected that the popular after-hours event will begin at some point this summer.

For those that don’t know, H20 Glow Nights is a separately-ticketed after-hours event with many special activities for Guests to enjoy while splashing around with the family enjoying shorter wait times on the attraction.

Disney World’s official description and policy for H20 Glow Nights Pool Party can be read below:

See the Water Park in a New Light Glow-rious lighting effects and décor throughout the water park

A DJ dance party on the sandy beaches of the Surf Pool

Toy Story-themed activities and Character Greetings

A tempting selection of limited-time, event-themed food and beverage specialties

An adults-only retreat for Guests 21 and over, featuring live entertainment and a cocktail bar with a bevy of refreshing beverage for purchase

An oh-so flashin’-able souvenir glow wristband Slide into the fun at this supercharged after-hours celebration overflowing with excitement for the whole family.After the park closes to the general public, get ready to “glow wild” at Disney H2O Glow Nights, where you’ll have access to all available attractions—with shorter wait times—plus:

Know Before You Glow Learn important details about Disney H2O Glow Nights including the dress code. Admission to this event requires a separately priced ticket valid only during specific dates and hours.

The number of tickets available is limited, and tickets are valid only for the specific event date and hours.

Tickets are nontransferable, nonrefundable and may not be resold.

Guests must be 21 years of age or older to purchase or consume alcoholic beverages. A valid form of government-issued photo identification will be required to verify your age.

Entertainment offerings are subject to change without notice.

Water parks are subject to weather closures. Dress Code Swim attire must be appropriate for a family environment and without buckles, rivets, zippers or exposed metal and other sharp objects.

Jeans (denim) and wetsuits (neoprene) are not permitted on the following attractions at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park: Bay Slides, Humunga Kowabunga, Ketchakiddee Creek and Storm Slides.

Diaper-age children must wear plastic pants or swim diapers in pool areas.

In addition to Glow Nights, which are set to return, Walt Disney World Resort is also offering Extended Evening Hours twice a week for select Resort Guests.

Those Guests who stay at select Resorts can visit EPCOT typically on Mondays and Magic Kingdom typically on Wednesdays for two hours after the Disney Parks close, giving them access to shorter line queues and more time to enjoy the Parks!

Are you excited about the return of Disney Glow Nights at Typhoon Lagoon?

