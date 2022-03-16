Disney Adjusts Extended Evening Hours, Making Major Change Through Summer

Walt Disney World Resort offers a chance for select Resort Guests to enjoy the Disney Parks after the crowds have gone home.

Last year, Walt Disney World began offering Extended Evening Hours for select Resort Guests to enjoy a Disney Park after hours, typically two times a week. At this time, only those staying at the Deluxe Resorts and Deluxe Villas (as well as a few hotels that aren’t owned or operated by Disney) are eligible to stay in the theme parks for extended hours at night.

Per the official website, the Disney Resort hotels that are offering extended evening hours are as follows:

Disney Deluxe Resorts

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

Disney’s Beach Club Resort

Disney’s BoardWalk Inn

Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Disney’s Yacht Club Resort

Disney Deluxe Villa Resorts

Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village

Disney’s Beach Club Villas

Disney’s BoardWalk Villas

Disney’s Old Key West Resort

Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows

Disney’s Riviera Resort

Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Other Select Hotels

Walt Disney World Swan Hotel

Walt Disney World Dolphin Hotel

Walt Disney World Swan Reserve

Shades of Green® on Walt Disney World®

Disney’s Hollywood Studios will host its first Extended Evening Hours event on Wednesday, April 13 from 9:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Disney has not confirmed as of yet what attractions will be available during this time, but interestingly enough, the Disney Park will not be on the updated Extended Evening Hours moving forward.

The Extended Evening Hours schedule for Walt Disney World Resort, which has been updated through the end of May, can be seen below, but is subject to change:

Wednesday, Mar 16: Magic Kingdom 11:00 p.m. – 1:00 a.m.

Monday, Mar 21: EPCOT 9:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Mar 23: Magic Kingdom 11:00 p.m. – 1:00 a.m.

Monday, Mar 28: EPCOT 11:00 p.m. – 1:00 a.m.

Tuesday, Mar 29: Magic Kingdom 9:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Monday, Apr 4: EPCOT 9:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Apr 6: Magic Kingdom 9:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Monday, Apr 11: EPCOT 9:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Apr 13: Disney’s Hollywood Studios 9:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Monday, April 18: EPCOT 9:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Wednesday, April 20: Magic Kingdom 9:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Monday, April 25: EPCOT 9:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Wednesday, April 27: Magic Kingdom 9:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Monday, May 2: EPCOT 9:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Wednesday, May 4: Magic Kingdom 9:00 – 11:00 p.m.

Monday, May 9: EPCOT 9:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Wednesday, May 11: Magic Kingdom 9:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Monday, May 16: EPCOT 9:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Tuesday, May 17: Magic Kingdom 10:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.

Monday, May 23: EPCOT 9:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Wednesday: May 25: Magic Kingdom 10:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.

As you can see on the schedule, EPCOT is slated to stay the same for the remainder of the spring and into summer, hosting Extended Evening Hours every Monday from 9:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

However, Magic Kingdom is beginning to see some major changes to its Extended Evening Hours schedule. The Disney Park will host Extended Evening Hours on Wednesday most of the time, but will still transition to Tuesday typically once a month. In addition, Magic Kingdom’s Extended Evening Hours are being extended through the rest of March– as Disney World hours have been extended— and it seems that the hours will be extended yet again as summer approaches.

Walt Disney World Resort is home to many iconic attractions like Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Space Mountain, Splash Mountain, and Jungle Cruise at Magic Kingdom; Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, Toy Story Mania, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, and Twilight Zone Tower of Terror at Disney’s Hollywood Studios; Kilimanjaro Safaris, Kali River Rapids, Expedition Everest (when it’s open), and Avatar Flight of Passage in Pandora at Disney’s Animal Kingdom; and Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, Frozen Ever After, Soarin’ Around The World, Test Track, and Spaceship Earth in EPCOT.

