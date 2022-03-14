Disney World Extends Hours for Rest of Month Due to Massive Spring Break Crowds

Massive spring break crowds are making their way to Walt Disney World Resort.

The Disney Parks– Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT– are all seeing their wait times increase as crowds continue to pour in and the levels are only expected to increase as the month progresses.

All four Disney Parks no longer have Park Reservations remaining this week for theme park ticket holders or select Resort Guests and the following weeks are beginning to fill up fast.

As a result of the crowd levels filling the Parks, Disney World has extended the hours of its Park Operations for the rest of the month.

Magic Kingdom

Magic Kingdom is now open from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. every day this week. Next Monday, March 21, it will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 10 p.m. After that, it will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. every day for the rest of the month. Extended Evening Hours are 11:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 16, and Wednesday, March 23. Extend Evening Hours will take place on Tuesday, March 29 from 11:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. the following week.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Disney’s Hollywood Studios is now opening earlier. It will open every day for the rest of the month at 8:30 a.m. and will continue to close at 9:00 p.m. each night.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Disney’s Animal Kingdom will now open at 7:30 a.m. in the morning and will close at 8:30 p.m. for the remainder of the month.

EPCOT

EPCOT is now opening at 8:30 a.m. and will close at 9:00 p.m. Extended Evening Hours will remain the same on Mondays from 9:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

