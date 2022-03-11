Disney World Extends Hours as Massive Crowds Pour Into Parks

Crowds are filing into Walt Disney World Resort as the 50th-anniversary celebration continues.

President’s Day week saw Disney Park Reservations hit capacity for the first time since the holiday season and that has been followed up with massive crowds planning to make their way to the Disney Parks for spring break.

We recently reported that Disney Park Reservations for theme park ticket holders and select Resort Guests had begun to sell out several days for the remainder of the month and it seems Disney expects the crowd levels to continue to be heavy through the rest of the month.

The week of March 27 through April 2 has seen its hours extended at all four Disney World Parks: Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Magic Kingdom will continue to open at 9:00 a.m. as it has been, but the closing time for the Park will now be 11:00 p.m. for the entire week. On Sunday, April 3, the closing time moves back to 9:00 p.m. Extended Evening Hours for select Resort Guests will now take place from 11:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 29.

EPCOT will still close at 9:00 p.m. but has now extended its opening hours to 8:30 a.m. Previously, the Park was set to open at 10:00 a.m. Extended Evening Hours will remain the same from 9:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Monday, March 28.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios will open at 8:30 a.m. instead of 9:00 a.m. with its closing time set for 9:00 p.m. each day.

Finally, Disney’s Animal Kingdom will now have the earliest opening time of any of the Disney Parks. It will now open at 7:30 a.m. and won’t close until 8:30 p.m.

