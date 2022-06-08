Weeks After Reopening, Disneyland’s ‘Fantasmic!’ Experienced Major Malfunction

Fantasmic! returned to Disneyland on May 28 to the excitement of longtime Disney Parks fans. Nighttime shows at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort were halted due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic but have been slowly making their return.

Since its return, Fantasmic! has had its fair share of issues. Mickey Mouse himself took a terrifying tumble right before fireworks shot out of his fingers last week.

This week, it appears that a fan-favorite element of the show was missing entirely. On Tuesday evening, Reddit user u/heyrico shared a photo from their viewing of Fantasmic!. In the picture, Maleficent the dragon, a massive animatronic that battles Mickey in his dream and shoots fire, was nowhere to be found, instead replaced with a blurry water projection:

In case you’re wondering, this is what the Fantasmic dragon looks like when it’s out of commission.

Another Guest, u/bigboxburger710, reported that they were highly disappointed when Fantasmic! was missing its iconic dragon:

I was so bummed one time I brought my friend who hadn’t seen the show and I talked up the dragon all day! And it ended up being the projection, truly sad. The show’s still awesome without it so you gotta love it either way!

One Disney fan argued this was another example of the Disney Parks going downhill. u/JerrodDRagon said:

Wow The show has been down for over 2 years and they can’t get the dragon to work? Just wow, this is the kinda shit that works make Walt spin in his grave

Disneyland’s Fantasmic! regularly performs twice a night. Walt Disney World’s version of Fantasmic! at Disney’s Hollywood Studios is scheduled to return later in 2022.

