Disney Guests Escorted Off Ride Through Construction as Sirens Blare

It’s clear from many Guest experiences that the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida is incredibly busy. A combination of the Resort’s 50th anniversary, The World’s Most Magical Celebration, and multiple offerings returning following extended pandemic closures have made Walt Disney World in Orlando a booming destination.

This incredible demand has definitely been felt on the rides, attractions, restaurants, and employees of the Walt DIsney World Resort but as things slowly start returning to normal, we hope these kinks will get worked out. However, we have seen some rides truly crumble due to Guest demand, and today, something similar happened at Magic Kingdom.

Recently, some Disney World Guests were evacuated off of Space Mountain as well as the Peoplemover in Tomorrowland in the Magic Kingdom. You can see the original post below shared by u/ChrisRunsTheWorld:

The Guest also added what little information they could find out:

I have no update or reason unfortunately. I was in the standby line for Space Mountain getting close to the final room with the zig zag queue. A cast member came from behind in the lightning lane line and in a sort of rushed way was telling everyone to walk back out. When we got outside, we thought we heard sirens, but never saw anything. Then they started bringing more people out the back of Space Mountain through the construction (main pic). Didn’t seem like they stopped the Tron construction and the Speedway was still moving There was what seemed like a fire alarm light blinking outside the entrance to Space Mountain, but no siren. The people coming out from behind Space Mountain said they didn’t know anything else. I was actually surprised that they were taking people out through the construction in the back without any PPE on.

We are unsure what exactly caused the multiple-ride breakdown at this time. This is far from the first time Guests have evacuated the Peoplemover or Space Mountain, as both rides are connected and get shut down often. However, the fact that construction is well underway with the new TRON roller coaster, it seems the evacuation process is changed quite a bit.

