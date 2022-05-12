Disney Quickly Adjusts New Attraction After Complaints

They call it the “sunshine state” for a reason.
Related: Disney Insiders Speculate Multiple Replacement Options For CEO Bob Chapek
There aren’t many things more exciting to talk about than the brand-new roller coaster that is opening in Walt Disney World this month. Located in EPCOT, the Orlando theme Park will be the home to the company’s newest Marvel-centric attraction known as Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. The ride promises a thrilling and energetic experience, complete with multiple song choices and great re-rideability. Fans lucky enough to have gotten a special preview of the attraction have called it a mix between Space Mountain and Hollywood Studios’ Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster.
However, some Guests had issues with this new ride, especially when it came to the actual queue.
We recently reported on how Guests were starting to complain about the outdoor section of the queue and now it seems like Disney was listening, offering Guests stuck outside in the Florida sun some much-needed extra shade as shown in a tweet from Parallel Disney (@ParellelDisney):
So glad they have umbrellas today
So glad they have umbrellas today pic.twitter.com/dfJsdU4jyQ
— Parallel Disney (@ParallelDisney) May 11, 2022
Related: Bob Chapek Boasts About Disney’s Galactic Starcruiser, Fully Expects It to Sell Out
The hot Florida sun was causing concern among Guests, with most of the line being outside. We are glad to see Disney implement more shade into the queue as they once did with Toy Story land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. It should be noted that this attraction will use a virtual queue when it opens, so it will likely not need to use the overflow space too often as the crowds will be controlled.
More on the Attraction Below
Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind – Launching May 27, 2022!
Take off on an intergalactic chase through space and time with the Guardians of the Galaxy.
Rock Out On An Intergalactic ChaseAn All-New Attraction located in World Discovery at EPCOT-Launching May 27, 2022!
Introducing an All-New Coaster
This family-thrill attraction features the first ever reverse-launch on a Disney coaster and is one of the largest fully-enclosed coasters in the world! A new innovation from Walt Disney Imagineering—this coaster rotates 360 degrees so you can focus on the action!
Have you ridden this new ride yet?
Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disneyland Resort, including Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and the Downtown Disney District. Or what about Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!
EPCOT is the epicenter of Walt Disney’s vision for tomorrow. Check out Spaceship Earth and then head over for some thrills on Mission: SPACE and Test Track. Enjoy the World Showcase and enjoy some incredible rides on Frozen Ever After, Gran Fiesta Tour Starring The Three Caballeros, and Remy’Ratatouille Adventure. Stop into the Imagination Institute to catch up with Figment in Journey Into Imagination and then hit both Soarin’ Over The World and Living with the Land inside The Land Pavillion. Stop in to see Nemo & friends and then relax and enjoy the Disney & Pixar Short Film Festival. Also, don’t forget to check out the all-new nighttime spectacular, Harmonious, which is playing every night at EPCOT.