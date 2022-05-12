Disney Quickly Adjusts New Attraction After Complaints

They call it the “sunshine state” for a reason.

There aren’t many things more exciting to talk about than the brand-new roller coaster that is opening in Walt Disney World this month. Located in EPCOT, the Orlando theme Park will be the home to the company’s newest Marvel-centric attraction known as Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. The ride promises a thrilling and energetic experience, complete with multiple song choices and great re-rideability. Fans lucky enough to have gotten a special preview of the attraction have called it a mix between Space Mountain and Hollywood Studios’ Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster.

However, some Guests had issues with this new ride, especially when it came to the actual queue.

We recently reported on how Guests were starting to complain about the outdoor section of the queue and now it seems like Disney was listening, offering Guests stuck outside in the Florida sun some much-needed extra shade as shown in a tweet from Parallel Disney (@ParellelDisney):

So glad they have umbrellas today

The hot Florida sun was causing concern among Guests, with most of the line being outside. We are glad to see Disney implement more shade into the queue as they once did with Toy Story land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. It should be noted that this attraction will use a virtual queue when it opens, so it will likely not need to use the overflow space too often as the crowds will be controlled.

