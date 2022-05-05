‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Coaster’s SECRET Intense Seat!

From inside jokes about the history of EPCOT to the many different songs offered on the ride, we sure have learned a lot this week about Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. The new thrilling coaster at Walt Disney World opens on May 27, 2022.

Given the short ride description from Disney, it’s exciting to get more details from journalists, Annual Passholders, and Disney Vacation Club members who have been able to experience Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind ahead of its public opening. Disney says:

Take off on an intergalactic chase through space and time with the Guardians of the Galaxy.

The ride has a 42-inch minimum height requirement, and Disney recommends it for “Tweens, Teens, Adults.” In a further description, Disney boasts the all-new, innovative ride features invented by the Imagineers:

This family-thrill attraction features the first ever reverse-launch on a Disney coaster and is one of the largest fully-enclosed coasters in the world! A new innovation from Walt Disney Imagineering—this coaster rotates 360 degrees so you can focus on the action!

Thrill attractions are something many say is lacking at Walt Disney World, compared to places like Universal Studios. The only rollercoaster at Disney World that goes upside down is the Rock n’ Rollercoaster at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. It sounds like Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will quickly soar to the top of the list of intense rides at Disney!

Theme park journalist for Spectrum News 13 in Orlando, Ashley Carter, was able to ride the coaster multiple times at a media preview event hosted by the Walt Disney World Resort. Earlier, we covered her review of the ride’s soundtrack and its potential to make riders motion-sick with the intensity of the 360-degree spinning ride vehicles.

Now, Carter offers a tip for riders who want a more intense ride experience! She tweeted:

A few Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind thoughts: – After experiencing it w/ all songs, “Conga” and “One Way or Another” were my favorites. – Quips by Rocket and Drax on the ride are fun but you might miss them b/c of the music. – Rows 9 & 10 best for extra intensity.

So if you’re looking for the most intense ride through the Galaxy, Carter recommends sitting in rows 9 & 10! For other thrill rides like Rock n’ Roller Coaster at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Expedition Everest at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Cast Members pull families aside into a separate line if they wish to sit in the first row of the ride vehicle. It’s unknown if Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will have a similar mini-queue for the first or last rows of the ride.

Carter also mentions listening closely on the ride, as quips from characters Rocket and Drax are interesting details but can be hard to hear over the ride’s soundtrack (whichever one you get!).

