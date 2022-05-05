NEW Details and Photos Revealed Regarding EPCOT’s ‘Guardians’ Coaster

This week, a press event at Walt Disney World Resort continues to provide new details on Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT.

Just yesterday, we learned that Cosmic Rewind would have no StandBy line and instead would be utilizing a Virtual Queue similar to what was used for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure at EPCOT.

Today, Disney gave reporters from various news outlets the opportunity to ride Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind twice. Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1), a digital journalist for Spectrum News 13 in Orlando, shared her experience on Twitter, revealing previously unknown details about the coaster.

Carter mentions that it delivers plenty of thrills for a ride that is described as family-friendly. One of those is a reverse launch, which Disney describes as the first in Disney Parks history! From the Disney website:

This family-thrill attraction features the first ever reverse-launch on a Disney coaster and is one of the largest fully-enclosed coasters in the world! A new innovation from Walt Disney Imagineering—this coaster rotates 360 degrees so you can focus on the action!

Among the other thrills mentioned by Carter are the pairing of projections and physical set pieces and the “booming soundtrack.” She writes:

For a family-friendly style coaster, Cosmic Rewind delivers plenty of thrills with the reverse launch, the booming soundtrack, the mix of physical set pieces and projections. And I cannot stress how smooth this coaster is.

The ride has a 42-inch minimum height requirement, and it’s important to note that Disney itself describes the ride as for “Tweens, Teens, Adults.”

Carter cautions that those prone to motion sickness might have difficulty with the spinning elements of the ride, writing:

As for the “spins,” it’s more rotations than constant spinning, but I could see how someone with motion sickness might be a bit wobbly after this one.

The ride reportedly has its own “Awesome Mix” of songs. Each ride gets a randomly selected soundtrack. On her first ride, Carter got “Conga” by Gloria Estefan, and on the second, she heard “September” by Earth, Wind, & Fire. She felt both songs suited the ride, but “Conga” was “on another level,” writing:

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind has it’s own Awesome Mix of songs that play during the ride. The first time around, I got “Conga” by Gloria Estefan. On the 2nd ride, it was “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire. Love both songs, but with Conga it is on another level.

Carter also posted a few new photos of the ride queue and mentioned an incredibly immersive teleportation effect during the ride’s pre-show:

The queue for Cosmic Rewind is really well done. There’s plenty to see along the way including Easter eggs. And the effect in the teleportation room during the preshow offers a nice “wow” moment.

The ride description from Disney is pretty vague, so we’re pretty excited to get more details from theme park journalists like Ashley Carter. Disney writes:

Take off on an intergalactic chase through space and time with the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT isn’t the only Guardians of the Galaxy release fans have to look forward to! Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 began filming last year and is slated for release on May 5, 2023. The much-anticipated film will come six years after the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017).

Our favorite Benatar crew will also appear in Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder, premiering this July.

Even though the cast is reportedly “done in the MCU,” fans have spotted some familiar faces filming on the streets of Hollywood in California for the long-awaited Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, streaming this winter on Disney+.

Have you planned your Walt Disney World vacation to ride Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind? Let us know in the comments!

