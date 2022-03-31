Disney Reveals Stunning Interior of New ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Attraction

Located in EPCOT, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is set to be one of the coolest and most unique experiences in all of the Walt Disney World Resort.

We have been watching the construction of this new attraction closely, with updates coming out every so often. Recently, the ride’s official release date was leaked by none other than a Disney Executive himself, who quickly deleted and edited the Tweet. Now, Disney has finally given us a look inside the queue for the ride!

The official Disney D23 Twitter account (@DisneyD23) shared a few photos of the queue for the upcoming Disney Park attraction which you can check out below:

FIRST LOOK: See inside the queue for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. This planetarium-style exhibition is the Galaxarium and it showcases planets, stars and other wonders that connect Earth and Xandar. This out-of-this-world attraction opens this summer at #EPCOT.

Disney also shared a video on TikTok showing more of the queue, check it out below from @disneyparks:

Here’s an exclusive preview of the Galaxarium inside of #GuardiansOfTheGalaxy : Cosmic Rewind opening this #Summer at #EPCOT 💫 #Disney #DisneyParks #DisneyWorld50

More on the upcoming attraction:

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind – Opening Summer 2022!

An Extraterrestrial Escapade Begin your adventure by touring the Galaxarium—a planetarium-like exhibition showcasing the similarities and differences between Xandar and Earth’s galaxies. You’ll even get to discover some of the incredible wonders of Xandar and learn about their technology. Just as you are about to reach the culmination of the tour, everything goes sideways, and you are called into action to help the Guardians of the Galaxy. Are you ready to rock out on an awesome quest across the cosmos to save the galaxy? It’s all up to you!

Are you excited about this new attraction at Walt Disney World? Let us know in the comments below.

