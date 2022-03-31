Disney Reveals Stunning Interior of New ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Attraction

in Walt Disney World

Posted on by Luke Dammann Leave a comment
Cosmic Rewind

Credit: Disney

Located in EPCOT, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is set to be one of the coolest and most unique experiences in all of the Walt Disney World Resort.

Guardians of the Galaxy Cosmic Rewind
Credit: Marvel Studios

Related: Disney CEO Bob Chapek’s Possible Removal From Company Is Imminent, Speculation Indicates

We have been watching the construction of this new attraction closely, with updates coming out every so often. Recently, the ride’s official release date was leaked by none other than a Disney Executive himself, who quickly deleted and edited the Tweet. Now, Disney has finally given us a look inside the queue for the ride!

The official Disney D23 Twitter account (@DisneyD23) shared a few photos of the queue for the upcoming Disney Park attraction which you can check out below:

FIRST LOOK: See inside the queue for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. This planetarium-style exhibition is the Galaxarium and it showcases planets, stars and other wonders that connect Earth and Xandar. This out-of-this-world attraction opens this summer at #EPCOT.

Related: Disney Essentially Blocks Cast Members From Visiting Parks During Busy Season

Disney also shared a video on TikTok showing more of the queue, check it out below from @disneyparks:

Here’s an exclusive preview of the Galaxarium inside of #GuardiansOfTheGalaxy : Cosmic Rewind opening this #Summer at #EPCOT  💫 #Disney #DisneyParks #DisneyWorld50

@disneyparks

Here’s an exclusive preview of the Galaxarium inside of GuardiansOfTheGalaxy: Cosmic Rewind opening this #Summer at #EPCOT 💫 #Disney #DisneyParks #DisneyWorld50

♬ original sound – Disney Parks

More on the upcoming attraction:

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind – Opening Summer 2022!

An Extraterrestrial Escapade

Begin your adventure by touring the Galaxarium—a planetarium-like exhibition showcasing the similarities and differences between Xandar and Earth’s galaxies. You’ll even get to discover some of the incredible wonders of Xandar and learn about their technology.

Just as you are about to reach the culmination of the tour, everything goes sideways, and you are called into action to help the Guardians of the Galaxy. Are you ready to rock out on an awesome quest across the cosmos to save the galaxy? It’s all up to you!

Are you excited about this new attraction at Walt Disney World? Let us know in the comments below.

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disney World’s water parks, four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!

Luke Dammann

When at Disney world, Luke will probably be found eating with his favorite animatronic, Sonny Eclipse at Cosmic Ray's Starlight Cafe. When not at Disney World, Luke will probably be found defending Cosmic Ray's Starlight Cafe to people who claim "there are better restaurants"

Be the first to comment!