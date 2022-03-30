Disney Essentially Blocks Cast Members From Visiting Parks During Busy Season

Recently, light was shed on an issue facing Disney Cast Members, specifically Walt Disney World Cast Members, and their inability to visit the Parks that they work for.

While working at the DIsney Parks may sound like a dream job to some, there are some negatives to the job. From the hot weather, rude Guests, and insane crowds, there are some downsides to a job at the Disney Parks. And speaking of crowds, it is now incredibly apparent that the Disney Parks, especially the four Parks at the Walt Disney World Resort have almost hit their breaking point.

We have been covering just how crazy Spring Break crowds have been at the Resort but the number of people visiting the Orlando, Florida theme Park cannot be understated. This issue was further highlighted after word came out that because of the crowds, or some other unknown reason, Disney World Cast members are essentially blocked from visiting the Parks.

This complaint was brought up by Monse (@Monse_DP) in a tweet in which they criticized how the company was allowing their employees to go to the Parks:

How can Disney even claim that “park access” is an employee perk when this is their blocked out calendar?! Keep in mind that even on non block days it is al dependent on them getting a reservation, so basically a Hunger Games situation for them.

As you can see, the official Park calendar for Cast Members is practically empty, meaning most employees will not be able to actually enter the Parks as a Guest for the time being. We are unsure if Disney is planning on allowing more Cast Members inside the Parks.

Are you a Cast Member? Have you tried to enter the Parks recently?

