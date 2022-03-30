Florida Legislators Working To Stop Disney’s Special Treatment, Blast Disney’s “Woke Ideology”

As of late, Disney has been in the media quite a bit regarding their stance on the “Don’t Say Gay” bill which was just passed. From their silence to their now strong stance against the bill, many have been following the evolving timeline of the events.

As shared in a tweet from Spencer Roach (@SpencerRoachFL), a member of the Florida House, legislators are apparently working on a repeal of the 1967 Reedy Creek Improvement Act. The Improvement Act allows Disney to act as its own government, but it seems legislators are looking to end that.

Yesterday was the 2nd meeting in a week w/fellow legislators to discuss a repeal of the 1967 Reedy Creek Improvement Act, which allows Disney to act as its own government. If Disney wants to embrace woke ideology, it seems fitting that they should be regulated by Orange County.

Roach blasts The Walt Disney Company, calling them out on their “woke ideology”. This comes after weeks-long controversy and backlash surrounding how Disney has handled Florida’s now official new bill dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. This piece of legislation is as simple as the title. As stated by NPR, “The legislation prohibits any instruction about sexuality or gender between kindergarten and third grade, or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards.”

Both fans of Disney, as well as opposers, have been critical of how the company has handled talking about and discussing this new law which was recently signed into law by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

The Reedy Creek Improvement Act essentially allows Walt Disney World to reside in Florida unregulated, acting as its own “government” in a way. The act involved creating a special taxing district that acts with the same authority as a county government. The legislation made the claim that landowners within the Reedy Creek Improvement District, primarily Walt Disney World, could be allowed to be solely responsible for paying the cost of providing typical municipal services like power, water, roads, fire protection etc. Local taxpayers, meaning residents of Orange and Osceola County, would not have to pay for building or maintaining those services.

Now it appears that some Florida legislators are working on getting rid of this special treatment that The Walt Disney Company and Walt Disney World have both benefitted from. Conservative-leaning figures have been outspoken about their disapproval of Disney’s stance on the new bill, with Governor DeSantis blasting the company, saying “they do not run this state.”

