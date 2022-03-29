Disney Announces Updated Version of Hoop-Dee-Doo Coming Very Soon

Hope you brought an appetite, and your cowboy hats.

Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue is a popular dinner theater show located at Fort Wilderness at Walt Disney World. The show has entertained and fed Guests very well over the years but due to the ongoing pandemic, the show was closed down. Pioneer Hall has not been able to host Guests and in fall 2020, the cast of Hoop-Dee-Doo was unfortunately laid off.

Previously, Disney Park fans and Guests alike had voiced their sadness about the show potentially not returning but as of just minutes ago, Disney announced it will be returning very soon after being absent for over 2 years.

As reported by Scott Gustin on Twitter (@ScottGustin), the show is returning this summer:

NEW: Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue is coming back this summer. The Pioneer Hall Players will make their long-awaited return to Walt Disney World's Fort Wilderness Resort on June 23. Reservations open May 26. pic.twitter.com/pxQ6ZzcLcS — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) March 29, 2022

Gustin added:

Disney said there will be updates to the script and scenery, but the show is the show. Singing, comedy, and all the food.

Disney said there will be updates to the script and scenery, but the show is the show. Singing, comedy, and all the food. — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) March 29, 2022

In case you never had the chance to dine at Pioneer Hall and experience Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue for yourself, Disney describes this show as:

Join the Pioneer Hall Players for 2 hours of rousing Wild West dancing, singing and zany vaudeville comedy. You never know what to expect when Claire de Lune, Johnny Ringo, Dolly Drew, Six Bits Slocum, Flora Long and Jim Handy hit the stage. But you do know that it’s not going to be dull! Get ready to clap your hands, stomp your feet, sing along and have a good ol’ time at rustic Pioneer Hall in Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground. In between skits and song standards, chow down on buckets of all-you-care-to-enjoy fried chicken and smoked BBQ pork ribs, as well as a tossed green salad, baked beans, fresh-baked cornbread and strawberry shortcake.

Have you missed this beloved show?

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disney World’s water parks, four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!