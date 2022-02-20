Guests Are Extremely Upset Due to Hoop-Dee-Doo Not Returning

Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue is a popular dinner show located at Fort Wilderness at Walt Disney World. However, as a result of the pandemic, Pioneer Hall has not been able to host Guests and in fall 2020, the cast of Hoop-Dee-Doo, were, unfortunately, laid off.

Now we are in 2022 and Hoop-Dee-Doo has yet to reopen, which has Guests extremely upset.

In case you never had the chance to dine at Pioneer Hall and experience Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue for yourself, Disney describes this show as:

Join the Pioneer Hall Players for 2 hours of rousing Wild West dancing, singing and zany vaudeville comedy. You never know what to expect when Claire de Lune, Johnny Ringo, Dolly Drew, Six Bits Slocum, Flora Long and Jim Handy hit the stage. But you do know that it’s not going to be dull! Get ready to clap your hands, stomp your feet, sing along and have a good ol’ time at rustic Pioneer Hall in Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground. In between skits and song standards, chow down on buckets of all-you-care-to-enjoy fried chicken and smoked BBQ pork ribs, as well as a tossed green salad, baked beans, fresh-baked cornbread and strawberry shortcake.

Last year, we reported Disney may have recalled some of the cast of Hoop-Dee-Doo. Many thought this could be an indication that they were getting ready to reopen the dinner show to Guests, though nothing was confirmed at the time, and the dinner show has yet to reopen.

Guests are extremely upset to see Hoop-Dee-Doo not return yet. Disney fan Mark Tweeted out:

I miss Hoop-Dee-Doo Revue.

And another fan, Heather, demanded:

WE NEED HOOP DEE DOO REOPEN

Roger shared a photo of Pioneer Hall, writing:

We miss you Pioneer Hall and the Hoop Dee Doo Revue!

And Twitter user Bretlactic Starcruiser Tweeted to Disney Parks saying:

reopen Hoop Dee Doo

At this time Disney World has not announced a reopening date for Hoop-Dee-Doo, but we know fans wish to see this experience return soon. We will continue to update you as we get information.

Do you hope to see Hoop-Dee-Doo return soon? Let us know in the comments below.