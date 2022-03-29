Guests “Up To Their Knees” In Water After Log Reportedly Sinks On Disney Ride

We recently got reports that a ride vehicle sunk on a popular Disney ride.

There may not be a more iconic or beloved attraction in all of Walt Disney World than Splash Mountian. The classic log-flume ride takes Guests on a wild trip, following the story of Br’er Rabbit all the way over a 50-foot drop. The ride has entertained Guests for decades and become a true icon of Disney Parks. Unfortunately, it seems things did not go to plan as a few Guests reported that one of the ride vehicles sunk into the water.

As shared in a post on Reddit, a concerned Disney Guest claimed that they saw a log submerged in the water, with Guests evacuating the ride vehicle. See the post below from u/RedStar9117:

Another Splash Mountain Log Sinking Another Log sunk today on Splash Mountain. I got a walk off which was interesting and a lightning lane but the folks in the sunken were getting clothing vouchers and other stuff. No injuries thankfully

The post also states that Guests got clothing vouchers to replace their soaking wet clothes. In the comments, the Guest elaborated further, claiming that people they talked to were “up to their knees” in water after the malfunction. One user suggested that maybe the sinking had something to do with the lap bars that were added to all of the ride vehicles a while back. Another user said the ride was well overdue for a complete refurbishment and retheme.

We also saw a video of Splash Mountain experiencing some issues, quite possibly at the same time this situation happened. See the video shared to TikTok from @chaos_wrangler below:

Wellll that’s one way to make Disney memories. Being evacuated from Splash Mountain. #disneyworld #disneyvacation #familytrip2022#splashmountain

This isn’t even the first time we have seen or heard of a “log sinking” at Splash Mountain, as this happened a few years back. Thankfully, no one was hurt or injured and the situation was resolved with Guests evacuating and getting replacement clothing as well as free Lightning Lane passes.

A Hare-Raising Ride Gently drift through a colorful Southern bayou along with happy-go-lucky Br’er Rabbit as he looks for his “laughing place.” But be warned: Br’er Bear and Br’er Fox are in hot pursuit of this wayward hare. Glide by over 100 adorable Audio-Animatronics geese, frogs, raccoons, possums, bees, alligators and other down-home critters as they sing classic Disney ditties, including “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah” and “Ev’rybody’s Got a Laughing Place.” Then hang on to your hats—this delightful musical cruise ends in an exciting 5-story splashdown into a thorny Briar Patch!

You Will Get Wet This attraction includes 950,000 gallons of water, 3 dips and a 5-story drop. Where you’re seated will determine how wet you’ll get. Riders in the back may experience a sudden splash or spray; those who opt for the front can expect to get soaked. For Guests looking to ensure their personal items remain dry, lockers are available to rent near the Main Entrance.

Have you ever experienced something like this? Let us know!

