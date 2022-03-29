Disney Restaurant Left In “Awful” State Before Closure, Guests Cancel Reservations

As one of the most iconic Disneyland rides is closed for refurbishment, Guests have noticed that one restaurant has been left in quite a disappointing state.

As you may already know, Pirates of the Caribbean is closed at the moment for an extended refurbishment. We have covered everything going on inside and out, with lots of work being done to the entire attraction. However, this closure means that another aspect of the Park is severely lacking, with the Blue Bayou restaurant left in a sad state.

The beloved Disneyland restaurant is actually connected to Pirates of the Caribbean, with seated Guests able to watch other Guests pass them by toward the beginning of the ride. However, since Pirate of the Caribbean is closed, a huge wall has been put up where Guests would float by, meaning the view from this restaurant is less than stellar.

This hasn’t gone unnoticed, with passionate Disney Guests and fans alike criticizing Disney for leaving the restaurant in the state it currently is in. On Reddit, one user posted a picture, making fun of how “great” the view was that accompanied their “$50” meal. See the picture below from u/MR_COOL_ICE:

In the comments, several users said this is why they canceled their reservations. Another user said they couldn’t believe they are still taking reservations, calling the state of the restaurant “awful”.

Another Guest shared photos from inside the restaurant on Twitter, with joseph (@disneywjoseph) also talking about how “depressing” the restaurant currently looks:

obviously it makes sense with pirates being refurbed as of two days ago, but blue bayou looks so.. depressing 😫 pic.twitter.com/om3CRMopTh — joseph 📸 (@disneywjoseph) March 15, 2022

Soon Guests won’t even be able to eat inside the restaurant as we reported that the Blue Bayou would be closing next month indefinitely. However, Pirates of the Caribbean is supposed to reopen this summer, so we can only hope the same is true for the restaurant.

As noted by Disney, the dining location is described as:

Dining located in New Orleans Square at Disneyland Park Embark on a culinary adventure with Louisiana-inspired cuisine as you watch Pirates of the Caribbean boats glide past.

Dine Down on the Bayou Step into perpetual twilight as the nighttime ambiance of the watery setting surrounds you. Spot Guests embarking on a Pirates of the Caribbean adventure, as you enjoy an authentic New Orleans-inspired lunch or dinner. It’s a truly unique setting where the bayou is, literally, by you!

A New Orleans Square Classic Blue Bayou has been a must-visit destination for many Disneyland Resort Guests since its opening in 1967. Its mystical setting takes you into the heart of the South—overhead strings of colorful balloon lanterns cast an enchanting glow, dotting the darkness while crickets chirp, frogs croak and fireflies wink in the dark. Big Tastes from the Big Easy

Have you visited the Blue Bayou recently? Let us know what you thought of it in the comments below.

