Iconic Disney Attraction Shutting Down Next Month For Upcoming Retheme

Disney recently revealed when one beloved attraction will be shutting down and getting a very special Star Wars treatment.

While Disneyland is home to some truly legendary attractions like Pirates of the Caribbean and “it’s a small world”, few compare to the thrills and chills offered by Space Mountain. But soon, Space Mountain will become something very different and exciting!

As stated by the official Disneyland website “Space Mountain will be closed on April 28, 2022, and will reopen as Hyperspace Mountain on April 29 for a limited time”. For those who may not know, Hyperspace Mountain is a limited-time retheme of Space Mountain at Disneyland which adds all kinds of Star Wars elemnts to the iconic attraction. More on Hyperspace Mountain:

Rocket Right onto the Battlefield

Fend off crossfire from swarms of Rebel X-wing starfighters and Imperial TIE fighters amidst an intergalactic onslaught! Your mission begins with a briefing from Admiral Ackbar—the Rebel Alliance needs help flying reconnaissance vessels to survey an Imperial Star Destroyer. After being escorted into hyperspace by an elite X-wing squadron, you arrive only to find the Star Destroyer waiting with a swarm of TIE fighters—it’s a trap! As Rebel forces valiantly battle Imperial vessels, you’re caught up in a barrage of blaster fire. Maneuvers become more intense as you join the Rebel squadron for one final, courageous assault on the menacing Star Destroyer. It’s an epic Star Warscombat scene taken straight from the films—but hurry, Hyperspace Mountain is only open for a limited time!

Do you prefer Hyperspace Mountain or regular Space Mountain?

