Smoke and Flames Surround Stuck Guests During Disney Ride Malfunction

When visiting the Disneyland Resort, there are so many thrilling and iconic rides and attractions that Guests can experience. From the Matterhorn Bobsleds to Haunted Mansion, the level of quality is unmatched when it comes to Disney theme Park rides.

One of the most legendary and “wildest” rides in all of Disney Park history has to be Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Found in the Frontierland section of the Park, this attraction offers Guests a thrilling experience as they traverse through bat-infested caverns, steep hills, and big drops. This ride is only as fun as it is when it is working and unfortunately, sometimes Guests can get stuck while onboard.

As shown on a TikTok recently, this exact situation happened just as they were topping the final lift hill at the end of the ride. As they approached the top, smoke and fire filled the cavern up as Guests stop dead in their tracks (literally) and wait for the ride to continue.

See the video below from @trythegraystuff_

As you can see, the Guests get stuck “right at the best part” of the ride, leaving Guests dangling at the top of the final hill. We aren’t sure how long Guests were stuck or if they were forced to evacuate but we can only hope it started back up soon! Ride malfunctions and breakdowns like these are fairly common and usually nothing to worry about. While nothing major appeared to have happened, the Guest still was disappointed that they got stuck at the “best part” of the ride.

During this finale, smoke and flames shoot out toward Guests but usually, it goes right over their heads as they make their way down the hill. in this instance, the effects just shoot in their face as the Guests remain stuck.

Hang Onto Yer Hats! Legend has it that after gold was discovered in the 1850s, eerie incidents took place in the mine. Trains would take off and race through tunnels… by themselves. As you enter the cursed cavern, your train speeds up along the rickety track. Shoot under a booming waterfall and dodge a falling boulder from an unexpected landslide as you swoop around sharp turns and drop into desolate canyons. On this rip-roaring adventure, you may learn that some legends turn out to be true…

How Scary Is it? Big Thunder Mountain Railroad is a fast rollercoaster-type attraction designed for kids and adults. However, some sections of this attraction are bumpy and take place in the dark. A Bit of Disneyland Lore The miniature ghost town of Big Thunder that you roll past at the end of the attraction predates Big Thunder Mountain Railroad. Originally named Rainbow Ridge, the town is one of several elements from the Rainbow Caverns Mine Train (later called Mine Train through Nature’s Wonderland) that transported Guests around Frontierland from 1956 to 1977.

