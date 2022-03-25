Disney Teases Return of Beloved Attraction After Nearly 5 Years Of Downtime

Disney recently revealed a closer look at what’s going on on one of Disney World’s most beloved and historic attractions.

While Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World offers Guests some truly amazing and iconic experiences, none of the rides or attractions can compare with the historic nature of one of the Park’s most legendary rides.

The Walt Disney World Railroad is a legendary Disney attraction that takes Guests across all lands in the Park. Unfortunately, the railroad has been inoperational for close to five years with no word on when it will reopen, until now. In a video posted to the Disney Parks TikTok (@disneyparks), we can see the iconic Walt Disney World Railroad starting its official testing. See the video below:

Choo Choo! Testing is just beginning for the Walt #DisneyWorldRailroad crew 🚂 #Disney #DisneyParks #DisneyCastLife #Railroad#Train #TrainTok

In the video, Cast Members talk about how iconic and beloved this attraction is and how crucial it is to the overall experience at the Magic Kingdom. The crew believes that the trains are part of “Walt’s legacy”, as Walt Disney himself had a fascination for trains and locomotives. The Cast Member states that they “are excited to getting the railroad back open”, but unfortunately, we are still left waiting for an official date or timeframe for when the Walt Disney World Railroad will return.

However, as shown in the video, it’s looking like the day is coming soon. We saw the railroad test a few months again but it seems like Disney is kicking things into full gear in order to finally get the attraction open again soon.

Listen to the clamor of the engine, the chug of the wheels and the call of the whistle as you travel aboard the Walt Disney World Railroad.Take your seat on 1 of 4 meticulously restored, vintage narrow-gauge steam trains—originally built between 1916 and 1928—and enjoy a relaxing 20-minute, 1.5-mile scenic round-trip tour. It’s a convenient—and nostalgic—way to get around Magic Kingdom park! Find a Station

You can board or disembark at any of 3 stations: Near the entrance to the park on Main Street, U.S.A.

The Frontierland station

The Fantasyland station

Walt’s Lifelong Passion A noted train enthusiast, Walt Disney built his very first railroad in his backyard. The Carolwood Pacific Railroad, a 1/8-scale train, debuted in 1950 and featured a custom-built, steam powered locomotive that encircled his property. Delighted with his miniature backyard railroad, Walt decided to share his love of trains with the whole world. The result was the Santa Fe & Disneyland Railroad, a favorite of Guests since the park opened in 1955.

Do you miss this beloved ride? Let us know in the comments below.

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disney World’s water parks, four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!

At Magic Kingdom there is so much to see and do! Cinderella Castle is decked out for the 50th anniversary and soon Festival of Fantasy and Mickey’s Royal Friendship Faire will return. You can ride the three big mountains: Space Mountain, Splash Mountain, and Big Thunder Mountain, or calm things down on Peter Pan’s Flight. Rope drop the Park to get on Seven Dwarfs Mine Train and then enjoy a mid-day snack with some Dole Whip. Be sure to meet Mickey Mouse and enjoy the firework show, Disney Enchantment!