Disney Announces Long-Awaited Return Of Minnie Van Transport Service

It was just announced that Disney’s Minnie Van Service will be returning to the Walt Disney World Resort very soon!
As shown in a video posted to TikTok by the official Disney Parks account (@disneyparks), Disney has announced the return of its private transport service known as the Minnie Vans:
While no specific date was given, the video states that the service will return sometime this summer to the Disney Parks!
How the Minnie Van Service Works
Get around in a jiffy with this new, whimsical personal ride service―just use your smartphone to request a ride.
Need to get to a restaurant reservation at another Disney Resort hotel? How about a relaxing way to get back to your room after a busy day at one of the Walt Disney World theme parks or the Disney Springs area? Minnie Van Service is a great way to get around Walt Disney World Resort quickly and in comfort—all while in a Disney-owned, Disney-operated vehicle.
How It Works
Our Minnie Van service works with the Lyft app. Simply open the Lyft app from anywhere within Walt Disney World Resort to access Minnie Van service, request a ride and pay for it through the app—or call (407) 828-3500 to request an accessible vehicle. Cars are usually minutes away.
To request a ride through the Lyft app:
- Open the app and select your Walt Disney World destination
- Confirm your pick-up location and tap “Select Minnie Van”; if Minnie Van service is not the default vehicle type displayed, you will need to swipe through your vehicle options until Minnie Van service is displayed
- The app will display a map tracking the vehicle en route—along with an identifying vehicle number to help you spot your car
Need an Accessible Vehicle?
Please call a Minnie Van Service Specialist at (407) 828-3500 to request an accessible vehicle. Requests can be made 45 to 60 minutes prior to needing the vehicle. Minnie Van vehicles can accommodate Guests with standard wheelchairs, motorized vehicles and electric conveyance vehicles (ECVs); however, an additional wait time may occur.
What to Expect – The Vehicle
Minnie Van vehicles are roomy, comfortable and playfully themed with a style inspired by Minnie Mouse. Each vehicle accommodates up to 6 Guests.
What to Expect – The Experience
Minnie Van drivers are friendly Disney Cast Members who are trained to whisk you off to where you need to be—with a smile. Each vehicle is equipped with 2 child safety seats that our Disney Cast Members are expertly trained to install for you.
Pricing
- Prices vary based on distance traveled from pick-up location to requested destination within Walt Disney World Resort.
- You’ll see the total cost and pay for the service conveniently through the Lyft app.
Hours of Operation
Minnie Van service operates from 6:30 AM to 12:30 AM daily. Hours of operation are subject to change.
