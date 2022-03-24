Fan Notices Surprising Return of Iconic Piece of Disney History

While there are so many sensory experiences to be had at the Disney Parks like the smell of delicious food, the sights of incredibly-tall rides and attractions, and the feeling you get when seeing Cinderella or Sleeping Beauty Castle for the first time, there may not be a bigger factor in the Disney Parks experience than sound.

All throughout the Disney Parks and Resorts Guests can hear incredibly unique and detailed sound effects and voices that really immerse them in whatever part of the Park they’re supposed to be in. Whether you hear the echoes of an old cave in Pirates of the Caribbean or the old ratcheting clanks of Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, sound design is crucial to setting the perfect atmosphere and setting for Guests.

Background music is also incredibly important as it helps give Guests a sense of belonging in a certain land like Tomorrowland or Adventureland. Unfortunately, while Guests may come to adore these background tracks, this doesn’t mean that they are immune to being reworked or removed entirely as seen with Walt Disney World’s second-oldest Park recently.

To many fans’ dismay, the background music loop at EPCOT was removed last year. The iconic “new-agey” score helped solidify the feeling of being in EPCOT, an experimental prototype community of tomorrow. The background music will return but as a brand new score designed for EPCOT’s remodel. However, one Disney fan noticed this iconic piece of music in a surprising part of the Walt Disney World Resort.

In a tweet from maggie (@marchionsho), we can hear this piece of Disney history:

this is it right im not going crazy??

As you see or hear, the iconic EPCOT entry loop is playing at Disney Springs of all places. We aren’t sure why it’s playing here but hearing it again makes us so nostalgic. The removal of this old music is part of EPCOT’s complete transformation that is currently going on. In this new expansion, there will be brand-new rides, attractions, and lands. Unfortunately, the EPCOT Experience, the attraction that showed Guests what to expect in this new update recently closed.

One of the new rides is the exciting Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, an exciting new roller coaster that will place Guests into the world of the insane MCU film series with characters like Star-Lord, Groot, Gamora, Rocket Racoon, and Drax. More on the ride below:

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind – Opening Summer 2022!

An Extraterrestrial Escapade Begin your adventure by touring the Galaxarium—a planetarium-like exhibition showcasing the similarities and differences between Xandar and Earth’s galaxies. You’ll even get to discover some of the incredible wonders of Xandar and learn about their technology. Just as you are about to reach the culmination of the tour, everything goes sideways, and you are called into action to help the Guardians of the Galaxy. Are you ready to rock out on an awesome quest across the cosmos to save the galaxy? It’s all up to you! This family-friendly attraction features the first ever reverse-launch on a Disney coaster and is one of the longest enclosed coasters in the world! A new innovation from Walt Disney Imagineering—this coaster rotates 360 degrees so you can focus on the action!

Do you miss the classic EPCOT background music? Let us know in the comments below.

