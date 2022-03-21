Disney Announces Complete Overhaul of Resort Area Coming Soon

It was just announced that the Disneyland Resort in Paris will be getting some serious upgrades in the next few years!

It seems like all of the Disney Parks and Resorts, both local and international are receiving some really exciting new upgrades. Whether it’s in the form of new rides, attractions, restaurants, or entire lands, Guests visiting the Disney Parks have a lot to look forward to in the coming months and years and the list continues to grow.

Recently it was just announced that Disneyland Paris‘ Disney Village area would be receiving a major renovation and remodel, adding all kinds of new areas, shops, restaurants, and entertainment options to experience. As shown in photos from DLP Report (@DLPReport) we can see just a portion of what Disney is planning:

Breaking: First look at concept art for the Disney Village multi-year remodel project, starting by the end of 2022! Over the years, the complex will add new dining venues, shops with complementary brands, entertainment, and an overall new visual identity:

As you can see, Disneyland Paris has big plans for the future of the Disney Village area. More pictures were released of the upcoming project which you can check out below, also courtesy of DLP Report:

“Rosalie” will be the first re-imagined Disney Village concept to open, in 2023. A collaboration with Parisian firm “Groupe Bertrand”, the 500-seater venue replacing Cafe Mickey will offer contemporary French cuisine w/ Lake Disney views, a terrace, a bar and a takeaway bakery:

Here we can see some comparisons between what is currently at the Disneyland Resort and what the concept art shows:

Side by side comparison: Cafe Mickey tonight vs. upcoming “Rosalie” concept as part of Disney Village 2.0 #DV2

Side by side comparison of the Disney Village 2.0 marina concept vs. current state. This one’s tougher as the artist took some liberties with the angle, and a lot of work clearly will be going into remodeling the existing structures and building new ones on the left side: #DV2

This isn’t the only project that Disneyland Paris Guests can get excited for, as the Resort will soon be getting its own version of Disneyland’s Avengers Campus. While there is not an exact opening date for Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris, Guests should be excited after seeing what all is available at Disneyland’s Avengers Campus in Anaheim, California. Avengers Campus in Disneyland Paris will be themed completely around the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and will feature countless Marvel characters like Iron Man, Doctor Strange, Loki, Black Panther, Black Widow, Captain America, Hawkeye, and countless others. We recently covered more progress being made on Disneyland Paris’ Avengers Campus and can’t wait for it to open.

In 2022, so much is happening and changing within the Disney Parks and Resorts. From new rides like the thrilling TRON coaster in the Magic Kingdom as well as the exciting Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind in EPCOT to the upcoming Mickey & Minnie Runaway Railway in Disneyland in Southern California, Disney Guests have a lot to look forward to this year.

Will you be visiting Disneyland Paris soon? Let us know in the comments below.

