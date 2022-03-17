Disney Increases Park Capacity For Month Of March

As the Spring Break has now fully engulfed the American Disney Parks, capacity is a huge issue. Both Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida as well as Disneyland in Anaheim, California are insanely packed which you can see here. But the international Disney Parks are also working out ways to help fight the crowds.

Disneyland Paris has a lot going for it right now, with the Resort celebrating its 30th Anniversary. During this special time, Guests can engage in a lot of amazing, limited-time experiences like nighttime shows, merchandise, and food. As a way to combat the crowds pouring in for these events, the Resort has recently added available dates for Guests looking to visit in the remaining days of March.

As shown in a tweet from DLP Report (@DLPReport), you can see the dates which have been added:

Additional capacity has been added in March for AP holders, including on the day and weekend after the March 25 AP Party.

🗓 Additional capacity has been added in March for AP holders, including on the day and weekend after the March 25 AP Party. https://t.co/077WFx3AN7 pic.twitter.com/WQiNcYuJhn — DLP Report (@DLPReport) March 15, 2022

Disneyland Paris is using a similar process of reservations to that of the American Disney Parks, meaning Guests have to register certain dates for their tickets in order to attend. Disneyland Paris’ website says “If you have a non-dated Ticket or Pass, you must register on our online registration platform in order to ensure admission to the Disney Parks on the date of your choice. (subject to availability)”. More on the system below for annual pass holders:

The general subscription conditions of the Annual Passes do not guarantee access to the Disney Parks when the Parks are at full capacity. Registration will be mandatory for any Annual Pass. You have to register your Pass on the date(s) of your choice on our dedicated online registration tool. It’s easy to register! Simply enter your Annual Pass number and choose the dates of your visit. You will need to be ready to show your registration confirmation e-mail as well as your Annual Pass to be able to access the Disney Parks on the day (subject to availability). To make sure everyone has a fair chance to access the parks and to ensure a large majority can enjoy the magic, we have amended the rules of our park reservation system. Each Annual Pass member will be able to make 3 reservations at the same time. Reservation for our pre-opening days will not count towards the 3 reservations, as well as any days booked as part of an overnight stay at a Disney Hotel.

Once you have completed your 1st visit, you will be able to make another reservation. In a similar way, if you cancel any of your 3 reservations, you will be able to make a new one. If you have already made more than 3 reservations, you will be asked to choose 3 of your preferred dates and cancel the other ones. This will free up availability for more of you to book. Please make sure to cancel your least preferred dates before the 3rd of June 2021. From the 4th of June 2021, if you haven’t made your choice, only the first 3 dates will be kept and the other ones will be automatically canceled. Related: Resellers Take Off With Hoards Of Limited-Edition Disney Merchandise

Along with all of the 30th Anniversary festivities, Disneyland Paris Guests can also look forward to the new Avengers Campus coming later this year. While there is not an exact opening date for Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris, Guests should be excited after seeing this new art as well as what all is available at Disneyland’s Avengers Campus in Anaheim, California. Avengers Campus in Disneyland Paris will be themed completely around the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and will feature countless Marvel characters like Iron Man, Doctor Strange, Loki, Black Panther, Black Widow, Captain America, Hawkeye, and countless others. We recently covered more progress being made on Disneyland Paris’ Avengers Campus and can’t wait for it to open.

Will you be visiting Disneyland Paris soon? Let us know in the comments below.

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disneyland Resort, including Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and the Downtown Disney District. Or what about Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!