Spring Break Crowds Absolutely Overwhelm And Flood Disney Park

While anytime is a good time to visit the Disney Parks and Resorts, we can’t help but wonder if Spring Break may be too crowded for even the most hardened Disney Park fans.

As we have previously covered, the last few weeks at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orland, Florida seems to be a hot spot for vacationers, with all fours Parks reaching capacity multiple times during President’s Day Weekend. Now, with Spring Break amongst us, the crowd situation continues to get worse, with the Parks absolutely slammed with Guests eager to spend a week at Disney and away from school.

As a result of the crowd levels filling the Parks, Disney World has extended the hours of its Park Operations for the rest of the month. Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom have all increased have all extended their hours, in an attempt to help alleviate the crowd situation. However, after seeing more and more photos pop up from Guests at the Resort, we are not sure how much extended Park hours will actually help.

Chris Yohn, a Disney Parks fan shared a photo with us of their morning in Fonrtierland at Magic Kingdom:

Another shared a photo of them at the Transportation and Ticket Center at the Magic Kingdom. See the insane photo below courtesy of Patrick Keefe:

As you can see, there is a massive sea of people all waiting to get into the Park. The Transportation and Ticket Center acts as a middle-ground for Guests wanting to visit EPCOT as well as Magic Kingdom. More on that below:

Will you be visiting Disney World for your Spring Break? Let us know in the comments below.

