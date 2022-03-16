Disney Restaurant Closing Indefinitely Next Month

As Guests may be aware, Disneyland’s Pirates of the Caribbean is closed for refurbishment, meaning Disneyland is without one of its most iconic rides during one of the busiest times of the year. Sadly, the space will also be taking another big hit with the restaurant connected to the ride being closed down very soon.

According to the official Disneyland Resort website, the Blue Bayou restaurant will be closing for an undisclosed amount of time starting April 21 of this year. It is not known what this closure will entail and whether or not this is due to the work being done on Pirates of the Caribbean.

Thanks to a picture from Joseph (@disneywjoseph) on Twitter, we can see what the Blue Bayou looks like right now. The atmosphere is definitely lacking in the restaurant, with construction walls being present while Guests enjoy their meal:

obviously it makes sense with pirates being refurbed as of two days ago, but blue bayou looks so.. depressing

While there is no date specified for when this restaurant will return, the Disney website states that Pirates of the Caribbean is expected to be back open sometime this summer.

Blue Bayou Restaurant

Dining located in New Orleans Square at Disneyland Park Embark on a culinary adventure with Louisiana-inspired cuisine as you watch Pirates of the Caribbean boats glide past.

Dine Down on the Bayou Step into perpetual twilight as the nighttime ambiance of the watery setting surrounds you. Spot Guests embarking on a Pirates of the Caribbean adventure, as you enjoy an authentic New Orleans-inspired lunch or dinner. It’s a truly unique setting where the bayou is, literally, by you!

A New Orleans Square Classic Blue Bayou has been a must-visit destination for many Disneyland Resort Guests since its opening in 1967. Its mystical setting takes you into the heart of the South—overhead strings of colorful balloon lanterns cast an enchanting glow, dotting the darkness while crickets chirp, frogs croak and fireflies wink in the dark. Big Tastes from the Big Easy Kick off your memorable meal with Southern-inspired starters. Next, choose from a selection of authentic entrées—including signature dishes such as Jambalaya and Plant-based Cajun Cauliflower. Favorite dishes include a surf & turf combo of split lobster tail and petite filet mignon with all the fixin’s… and don’t forget the nonalcoholic mint juleps. New additions to the restaurant’s menu include a New Orleans-inspired signature Hurricane cocktail, along with select wines and beers. And Guests commemorating a special occasion may enhance their experience with a Celebration Finale complete with sparkling wine and a unique shareable dessert. Kids can also take part in the Bayou spirit by creating their own meals, including delicious entrees and sides that cater to every taste. Be sure to save some room for dessert—and don’t miss the best crème brûlée in New Orleans Square!

Will you miss this restaurant at Disneyland? Let us know in the comments below.

