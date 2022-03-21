Disney Guests Wake Up To Intense Crime Scene After Guest Falls Off Hotel Balcony

A visit to any of the Disney Parks and Resorts can be a magical vacation, and for some, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime trip. While all of the exciting rides, amazing food, and of course, incredible Cast Members really all work together to make the perfect trip, sometimes things can go wrong and taint the experience.

In the past, we have covered the good and the bad of the Disney Parks, including fistfights, rude interactions, merchandise fails, racist and insensitive imagery, and less-than-stellar food, but in a recent video posted to TikTok, the situation is a lot more serious than these stories.

As shown in the video, these Guests woke up ready to take on Disneyland when they noticed their day might not go according to plan. See the video below from @alohakairo:

Happiest place on earth, I guess. #rip #disneyland #crimetok

As you can see, these Guests were waking up early with plans to head to Disneyland for rope-drop when they realized they were in the middle of what looks like an NCIS episode. Crime scene tape enveloped their hotel room along with what looks like the rest of the ground floor of the hotel. If you look closer at the video, you can even see what appears to be a potential body possibly laying in the bushes. This sighting would make sense as the Guest claims that a person fell off the top balcony at the hotel with police officers investigating the bushes as well.

We are unsure what happened after this video was posted or if the person who allegedly fell is hurt in any way. While Disney Park veterans have surely encountered a lot of issues over the years of visiting, we would be shocked if anyone had experienced anything like this during their Disney vacation.

It is important to note that this did not happen on Disney property, as the Guests were staying in a hotel outside the Disneyland Resort.

What would you do if this happened to you? Let us know in the comments below.

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disneyland Resort, including Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and the Downtown Disney District. Or what about Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!