Disney Park Left A Ghost Town Days Before Indefinite Closure

Since 2020, the entirety of the Disney Parks and Resorts have looked and felt incredibly different. Guests have had to adapt and adjust to all of the different protocols, rules, and regulations at the Parks in order to keep not only themselves safe but other Guests and Cast Members as well.

Shanghai Disneyland recently updated its Park safety and COVID-19 policies, and for a short time was requiring Guests to show proof of a negative test before Park entry. Unfortunately, as we covered yesterday, Shanghai Disneyland actually closed down completely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Because of this new ruling, it seems like the Park was insanely empty on its last days, almost like a ghost town. In a recent post on Reddit, we can see just how empty Shanghai Disneyland is currently. See the post below from u/thenatfactor:

Shanghai Disney requires a negative test to enter while city’s in soft lockdown; the wait for Peter Pan at 2:13pm on Friday

As you can see, the line for Peter Pan’s Flight was practically non-existent. While low crowds are a huge benefit when visiting any of the Disney Parks or Resorts, it is a little strange to see them so empty. One user said it was “depressing” to see it so empty. Another user said they wish all Disney Parks were this strict with their policies regarding COVID-19.

While it may be sad or depressing to see it so empty, it is important to note that it’s for a good reason, with Shanghai Disneyland at least attempting to keep its Guests safe. As of now, both Shanghai Disneyland and Hong Kong Disneyland are closed indefinitely.

These new rulings are quite different than the Disney Parks in the states, with both Disneyland and Walt Disney Wolrd dropping their mask requirements for vaccinated Guests. Guests do not need any kind of COVID-19 test before entry either. The Disney Cruise Line recently updated its COVID-19 requirements for Guests disembarking in Canada but for the most part, Disney is slowly returning back to normal.

