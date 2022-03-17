Disney Cruise Passengers Required To Take COVID Test Before Exiting Select Voyages

In the last few months, there have been multiple changes when it comes to Disney Cruise Line’s COVID-19 safety policies. From mask mandates to vaccine requirements, Guests have a few hoops to jump through if they want to experience a Disney Cruise. Now, one more change is headed Guest’s way if they happen to be traveling to our neighbors up North.

As stated on the Disney Cruise Line website, Guests setting sail on a Canadian cruise will have to adhere to a new ruling from the Canadian Government:

Please note, the Canadian government requires all cruise passengers to take a COVID-19 test before disembarking the ship in Canada. Disney Cruise Line will work with its testing partners to conduct this test. The following are additional Canadian requirements for cruise passengers entering Canada. Upload Documentation in Advance of Travel

Canada requires proof of full COVID-19 vaccination for travelers 12 years of age and older. Proof of vaccination and travel & citizenship documents can be saved in your ArriveCAN traveler profile before any planned travel. We recommend that you download the ArriveCAN app and create a profile prior to sailing. If you’re travelling with others, you can include multiple travelers in your ArriveCAN submission. Although you can upload digital versions of your documentation prior to sailing, we recommend that you also have these documents accessible while traveling.

Proof of a COVID-19 test result:

A professionally administered or observed negative antigen test taken outside of Canada no more than 1 day before your scheduled flight or entry to Canada by land or water; or A valid negative molecular test taken outside of Canada within 72 hours of your scheduled flight’s departure time to Canada or your entry to Canada by land or water; or Guests who have recovered from COVID-19 recently may submit a previous positive molecular test result taken at least 10 calendar days and no more than 180 calendar days before entering Canada. Counting starts the day after your test. The guest must not be experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms.



As you can see, Guests disembarking in Canada will not have to take a COVID-19 text before leaving.

Inside the Magic recently reported that COVID-19 cases were spreading rapidly aboard various cruise ships including ships from the Disney Cruise Line at Port Canaveral and Port Everglades. The cruise ship industry has been hit hard to due the COVID-19 pandemic as they faced a long-lasting shutdown. It is incredibly important that cruise ships and lines bust follow the CDC’s Conditional Sailing Order (CSO)

For more on Disney Cruise Line’s policies, click here.

If you are planning on setting sail on one of Disney’s cruise ships, make sure you take all the proper steps ahead of time, including:

Pre-Trip COVID-19 Testing

Embarkation COVID-19 Testing

Travel Insurance

COVID-19 Vaccination

Safe Passage Website/Registration

Online Check-In

Transfers from OIA to the Port

Will you be setting sail on a Disney Cruise in the future? Let us know in the comments below.

