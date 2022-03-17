Problematic Disney Ride Experiences Issues, Leaves Guests Hanging Over Edge

At Disneyland, there are so many incredible and exciting experiences for Guests, with classic rides and attractions as well as delicious food and amazing live entertainment. However, not everything is magic and pixie-dust.

Sometimes rides can mess up and Guests either get stuck in line or on the actual ride. this usually results in Guests waiting for the ride vehicle to start moving or actually having to evacuate the ride. Recently, Splash Mountain opened back up after a prolonged refurbishment, and unfortunately, it seems the ride is experiencing these types of issues.

A few Disneyland Guests shared their experience of getting stuck or evacuating from the ride as you can see below from Bryton (@brydisney):

Consider this one of my biggest fears. What would you do? #Disneyland#DisneyParks #DisneyTikTok #viral #foryou #fyp #themepark#california #adventure

Tacollyn (@lacanastadetacos) also shared a video of Splash Mountain breaking down:

Finally, Justin James (@gojustingo) commented on the ride’s recent refurbishment:

They’re always thinking of the little things 😂😂😂#distok #disneyland#splashmountain #hot #comedy #carhartt

Splash Mountian is such an iconic ride at the Disney Parks and we are sad to see it experience these issues, Hopefully, these are just some kinks that will get worked out soon and the ride will run as smoothly as possible.

A Hare-Raising Adventure Hop inside a hollow log and float through a colorful bayou as you follow happy-go-lucky Br’er Rabbit to his “laughing place.” But be warned: Br’er Bear and Br’er Fox are in hot pursuit of this wayward hare. Glide past over 100 talking, singing, storytelling Audio-Animatronics critters who inhabit Splash Mountain and offer up their own slice of down-home culture. Sing along to classic Disney ditties, including “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah.” Then, brace yourself for the big finale—this musical cruise ends in a thrilling 5-story splashdown!

You Will Get Wet! This attraction includes 950,000 gallons of water, 3 dips and a 5-story drop. Where you’re seated will determine how wet you’ll get. Riders in the back may experience a sudden splash or spray; those who opt for the front can expect to get soaked.

A Splash of History Many of the critters in the cast originally made their Disneyland park debut at the classic show America Sings, where they performed patriotic melodies in Tomorrowland from 1974 to 1988.

This isn’t the only issue plaguing Splash Mountain, however, as Disney has recently announced it will be retheming the attraction entirely due to the problematic nature of the story and theme. In the summer of 2020, Disney Parks officially announced that Splash Mountain would be getting a complete retheme at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World. The decision came after a long debate about the Song of the South IP, which the film the attraction was based on. The project was proposed as part of Disney’s efforts to bring more diverse representation to the theme parks and remove offensive themes such as the ones talked about above. See more on the official announcement below:

Tiana is a modern, courageous, and empowered woman, who pursues her dreams and never loses sight of what’s really important. It’s a great story with a strong lead character, set against the backdrop of New Orleans and the Louisiana bayou. In 1966, Walt himself opened New Orleans Square when it became the first new “land” added to Disneyland park, so it feels natural to link the story and the incredible music of “The Princess and the Frog” to our parks.

It has nearly been two years since the announcement and was met with a variety of responses from Disney fans. Some were very excited and happy to see that The Princess and the Frog (2009), not only an excellent film but a film that stars a Black princess, would replace the attraction. While others who found Splash Mountain as classic and iconic went as far as to petition to have the ride remain as-is. Recently, information regarding the retheming was removed from the attraction’s official website, leading some to believe Disney may have scrapped its plans to convert the iconic water-based ride.

Splash Mountain isn’t the only thing that recently underwent a refurbishment, with one of the most famous Disney rides ever also being closed recently. As Spring Break is upon us, the Disneyland Resort is, unfortunately, missing the iconic Pirates of the Caribbean ride, with it being closed until this summer. Disneyland’s Blue Bayou restaurant is also going to be closing soon too, meaning that the entire space will not be accessible to Guests for a few months.

For more on what’s closed, check out our story here.

What’s your favorite ride at Disneyland? Let us know in the comments below.

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disneyland Resort, including Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and the Downtown Disney District. Or what about Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!