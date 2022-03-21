Guest Gets Into Fight With “Karen” After Being Smashed By Stroller In Disney

Spending a vacation at any of the Disney Parks or Resorts can be a magical experience for Guests of all ages. This magic fades away however when having to deal with long lines, huge crowds, and of course rude Guests.

While Disney has rules that Guests are expected to follow as well as common courtesy, not all Guests adhere to these rules. We actually compiled a list of everything that will get you kicked out of Disney which you can check out here. First of all, Guests are expected to never cut in line. While this does happen, it’s a much more rare occurrence than some of the other things on the list.

There are certain things Guests are prohibited to bring into the Parks like knives or weapons of any kind as well as their own alcoholic beverages. One of the biggest points Guests should be following, whether it’s on the list or not is being kind to one another. Disney is a magical place and when Guests fight it really takes that magic down a notch. From fistfights on Main Street, U.S.A., to yelling out vulgar language to Cast Members, anytime there is an argument it takes some of the fun and pixie dust away from a Disney vacation.

To most people, a trip to Disney is the perfect vacation for the whole family, featuring incredible rides, delicious food, and an all-around incredible atmosphere. But when visiting any of the Disney Parks or Resorts it is crucial to understand the rules and abide by them. When visiting Walt Disney World, Guests can check all of the rules and regulations on the official website for the Resort

And as shown in a video below, one Guest had a similar, less-than-magical experience.

As explained by @lild3vilsangel on TikTok, the Guest was reportedly struck haphazardly by a Guest with a stroller:

As you can see, the Guest recounts their experience of being run into by a huge stroller and what the Guest refers to as an inconsiderable “white Karen”. The Guest claims that they were headed for the entry of Disneyland California Adventure when they were hit with a stroller. The Guest says an altercation happen after, with the two yelling at each other about whose fault it was.

Thankfully, the argument seemed rather quickly and the two parties entered the Park. Fighting is not encouraged by Disney at all and Guests seen fighting by security or Cast Members will possibly end up being one of those on the list of people kicked out.

Have you ever been run into by a stroller at Disney? Let us know in the comments below.

