After School’s Offensive Chant, Fans Demand Disney to Reimagine Peter Pan’s Flight

The Port Neches-Groves Independent School District represented themselves at Magic Kingdom last week, who, in their Native American-inspired uniforms, marched down Main Street, U.S.A. as they sang, chanted, and danced in front of Disney Guests.

However, the chant caught the attention of many as the drill team repeatedly shouted, “I-N-D-I-A-N-S, scalp ’em, Indians, scalp ’em!” while dancing.

Many shamed Disney for allowing this to happen inside a Walt Disney World theme park, leading the company to release a statement:

“We regret this performance took place, as it did not reflect the audition tape that was submitted. We have immediately put measures in place to ensure performances reflect the auditions.”

Now, fans are asking a seemingly important question — why, in the year 2022, does Peter Pan’s Flight, an attraction inside the Disney Parks, still feature the “painfully offensive and racist depiction of Native Americans intact”?

Last year, we reported that Peter Pan’s Flight was quickly becoming a “hot topic” in regard to Disney Park attraction rethemes. Thanks to a Tweet from DLP Report, it was pointed out that Disneyland Paris recently digitally removed the one scene of the ride, which features Tiger Lily and the Indian Village, from their “Ride and Learn: Peter Pan” video. It is important to note that DLP Report states that the attraction will not see any actual changes when the Resort does reopen.

After this video emerged, fans were quick to voice their opinions surrounding the classic Disney Parks attraction.

Now, this topic is resurfacing after the offensive chant from The Port Neches-Groves Independent School District.

Josh Spiegel took to Twitter, asking his followers:

A good day to ask why the Peter Pan’s Flight attraction still, in the year 2022, has the painfully offensive and racist depiction of Native Americans intact.

Spiegel continued:

There has never been a good defense for the presence of the racist depiction of Native Americans in the attraction. (In part because their appearance in the ride takes less time than it will take you to read this tweet.) Yet they remain. It’s embarrassing.

In case you weren’t aware, Peter Pan (1953) has been accused of being “outdated” and “depicting the mistreatment of people and cultures” in certain scenes, which also appear in the Disney Parks attraction, Peter Pan’s Flight.

Due to these scenes in question, Peter Pan is one of the various films that has recently been removed from children’s profiles on Disney+ for “breaching content advisories”. As for adult profiles, Peter Pan remains available but it does display a content warning before the movie plays.

Another Disney fan replied to Spiegel, writing:

I do have to say that besides the Black centaur that was cut from Fantasia, Tiger Lily remains the only named woman of color in all of Disney films until Jasmine. ☹️

And Ryan Silberstein half-jokingly replied:

Disney could probably remove them in less time than the average wait time to ride

You can see a full ride through video of Peter Pan’s Flight at Walt Disney World in our video below:

At this time, there is no confirmation if Disney will remove the Native American scene from Peter Pan’s Flight, but Inside the Magic will update you as we get information.

What do you think? Should Disney remove the Native American scene from Peter Pan’s Flight? Let us know in the comments below.