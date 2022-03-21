Disney Guests Find Free Souvenir Hack During Hotel Stay

When Guests stay at a Disney Resort, there are so many amenities that make their stay magical. At Walt Disney World, Guests have over 25+ Resorts to choose from, each with their own theming, designs, food options, and more. Disneyland Resort has a smaller selection, however Guests can stay at one of the three stunning hotels, including the original Disneyland Hotel which still holds so much history to this day. Internationally, there are a ton of Resorts Guests can stay at like the Disneyland Hotel in Disneyland Paris, or the upcoming Toy Story Hotel coming to the currently closed Shanghai Disney.

Although every hotel is unique in its own right, there is something that every hotel does have, and that is Disney’s line of H2O products. H2O is Disney’s brand of toiletries and Guests can often find shampoos, conditioners, body washes, lotions, shower caps, mouth wash, vanity kits, hand soap, aloe gel, and more at their Disney Resort. These products are so popular many Guests like to purchase them at the Resort gift shop at the end of their stay to bring the magic home with them.

But, there is a way you can bring some of that magic home for free, if you just ask nicely!

Optimal-Run-2807 took to Reddit to post their latest haul of H2O products that they received from their most recent Disney trip. The Disney Guest noted that they just ask housekeeping for some extra toiletries before they check out so that they can use the product to get excited for upcoming Disney trips!

on the second to last day off our trips I usually ask mouse keeping for new toiletries and I bring it home with whatever is left of the first bottle. I don’t use it again until a week or so before our next trip. The scent makes me happy

Of course, Guests should not abuse this privilege by asking for a ton of toiletries to take home, but bringing a few, or taking home leftovers can keep the magic flowing even after you check out. One of the writers at Inside the Magic even noted that their sister once asked for a couple of extra H2O products before leaving Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa, and was given an entire box filled with the product by the housekeeping staff! This is not something that would often happen but was a clear magical moment created by the Cast Members.

It should be noted that if you are staying in certain Disney Resorts, the shampoo, conditioner, and body wash will not come in the tiny bottles as pictured above as Disney has installed pumps of larger bottles in their shower. As someone who likes to use a lot of conditioner in my hair, I can say I love this change — but it can make it more difficult to ask for smaller bottles as they are not on hand.

As we mentioned, many Guests will simply buy the product if they want more than a couple of sample sizes to take home as it allows them to feel like they are still staying at a Disney Resort when in the comfort of their own home!

Are you a fan of H2O products at Disney? Let us know in the comments below!

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disneyland Resort, including Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and the Downtown Disney District. Or what about Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!