Disney World Announces Exciting Celebration Coming This Spring

Walt Disney World has announced an exciting celebration coming this spring.

At Disney’s Animal Kingdom, come join in the fun of the annual Earth Day Celebration, as the Disney Park spends not just the day but an entire week honoring our planet and how we can all come together to create a healthier home for people and wildlife.

Disney Guests will be able to spend a whole week – April 18-24 – connecting with the magic of nature through family-friendly experiences and special offerings.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom delivers an Earth Day Celebration like no other. Share in the spirit of wildlife conservation and learn more about animal species the Disney Conservation Fund is working to protect. At Conservation Station, try your hand at drawing as Disney artists at The Animation Experience guide you step by step to bring your favorite Disney characters to life using real animals for inspiration. Each animal represents some of the amazing stories of conservation work Disney is doing around the world.

You can also check out a limited-time Wilderness Explorer activity that rewards you with an Earth Day Nature badge.

You’ll also want to make tracks to Discovery Island where you can spot a special Disney Character Cruise on Discovery River. And throughout the Park, you can find Disney PhotoPass magic that frames you with Wall-E and Eve from Disney and Pixar’s animated feature “Wall-E.” Of course, as you stroll through the park, take time to marvel at its heart and soul – the majestic animals in our care.

And, lastly, don’t forget to pick up a limited-edition Earth Day 2022 trading pin to commemorate the celebration! You’ll also find specialty merchandise and custom food and beverages at the park during this exciting week.

Remember the ways big and small we can all do our part to create a happier, healthier planet – from planting a tree to picking up litter, recycling, or turning off lights to conserve energy. We can help keep our planet healthy and make every day Earth Day.

While visiting Disney’s Animal Kingdom, you’ll want to make sure to take a ride on Kilimanjaro Safaris and then take a trip over to Pandora to ride Avatar Flight of Passage and Na’vi River Journey. Enjoy A Celebration of the Festival of the Lion King and then head over to Asia to ride Expedition Everest (when it’s open). Get your splash on at Kali River Rapids and head over to the Tree of Life to say ‘hi’ to Flik at It’s Tough To Be A Bug! Don’t forget to check out Discovery Island and the various animal treks through the Disney Park, as well!

