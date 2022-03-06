VIDEO: Expedition Everest Spotted Running After Prolonged Closure

Earlier this year, the fan-favorite coaster, Expedition Everest, closed down for a lengthy refurbishment. Though we do not know exactly when the coaster will entertain Guests again, a Disney World Guest spotted the coaster testing this weekend, meaning it could be gearing up to reopen soon!

We initially reported that Expedition Everest will be closed for a lengthy refurbishment from January 4, 2022 to mid-April. However, more recently Disney updated its refurbishment calendar and now Expedition Everest is expected to remain closed through the end of April.

Though the refurbishment was extended, the good news is that the fan-favorite coaster was recently spotted testing!

Disney World Guest, Diana A., was visiting Disney’s Animal Kingdom this past weekend and captured the coaster on video, which she sent to Inside the Magic.

At this time, we still do not have a set reopening date for Expedition Everest, nor do we know exactly what the refurbishment will entail; however, reports have come in that this refurbishment will focus on the ride control system, and not with improvements of show or the yeti, which is something many fans were hoping for.

If you aren’t familiar, when the popular coaster, Expedition Everest, first opened in 2006, the massive yeti animatronic would roar and reach down to grab Guests as they raced underneath him, making for a unique experience. Unfortunately, though, shortly after the Animal Kingdom attraction opened to Guests, the yeti animatronic broke down and has remained in its same “lifeless” state ever since.

Inside the Magic will update you as we get information regarding Expedition Everest and its refurbishment.

As with all refurbishments, this is subject to change and to ensure the most up-to-date information, check the My Disney Experience app or Walt Disney World website.

The Walt Disney World website describes Expedition Everest as:

Wander into a Tibetan village at the base of Mount Everest and board a train to the “top of the world.” Beware: Some say a legendary snow monster lives deep in the mountain. After a steep ascent, your train picks up speed and races into the darkness. Without warning, a broken and twisted track appears in front of you. Brace yourself as you plummet backward into total darkness. Inside the cavern, the mythical tale comes true as you see the shadow of a massive, growling beast! Race to escape the cursed mountain—before the Yeti claims another expedition.

Are you excited to see Expedition Everest running tests as it undergoes a prolonged refurbishment? Let us know in the comments below.

