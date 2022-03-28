Disney Character Ends Up Stuck While Flipped Upside Down

Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort are home to many unforgettable experiences and attractions.

From iconic rides like Haunted Mansion and Pirates of the Caribbean to nighttime spectaculars and world-class entertainment, there is so much to see and experience while visiting Disneyland or Disney World.

One of the most magical experiences that a Disney Park Guest can have during their vacation happens with Disney characters.

Whether it’s meeting Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy, and Pluto, or whether it’s interacting with your favorite Disney Pixar character, or maybe it’s seeing a Marvel superhero, Disney Princess, or Star Wars Jedi or Sith, Disney character meet and greets and sightings help immerse Guests in the magic.

TikTok user @kisstiana656 recently posted a character experience at the Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure that didn’t necessarily go as planned.

They did such a great job staying in character the entire time they were stuck. Thankfully it lowered him down within a couple min.

According to the user, Spider-Man was stuck in an upside-down position for several minutes before ultimately being lowered down. Even though it wasn’t the easiest situation, the Disney Cast Member remained in character and did an excellent job continuing to entertain Guests.

If you’re at Disney California Adventure, you’ll want to make sure to take a ride on WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure. The official description for WEB SLINGERS reads:

WEB Open House Goes Haywire

Embark on an action-packed adventure alongside the amazing Spider-Man! When Peter Parker’s helpful but otherwise buggy Spider-Bots get stuck in replication mode and escape from a WEB Workshop, Spider-Man must stop the rampaging robots before they wreak total techno-havoc across Avengers Campus. Problem is, they’re rapidly leveling up and becoming tough to beat! Your task? Hop aboard a WEB Slinger vehicle and help weave a frenzied web to trap these friendly neighborhood sidekicks in true Spidey style. It’s up to you to unleash your inner hero and save the Campus from complete chaos! Perfect for up-and-coming recruits—with no height restrictions.

What do you think of this hilarious encounter with Spider-Man? Let us know in the comments.

