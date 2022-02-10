Largest Disney Character Experience Ever Debuts This Weekend

One of the things Walt Disney World Resort Guests love most about the Disney Parks is immersing themselves in the magic.

One of the ways that this is done is through Disney character interactions. Whatever the sight may be, meeting and seeing your favorite Disney character, Disney princess, Marvel superhero, or Disney Pixar icon is something that simply can’t be experienced anywhere else.

Disney Parks previously announced that its largest character cavalcade would be debuting month and much to the delight of Disney fans, the wait is now over.

The Disney Adventure Character Cavalcade will begin tomorrow, February 11, at Magic Kingdom and will run daily. The Cavalcade will include the most characters ever with the likes Nick and Judy from Zootopia, Baloo and King Louie from The Jungle Book, José Carioca and Panchito from The Three Caballeros, Miguel from Coco, plus Merida, Moana, The Incredibles, and so many more making their way around the Disney Park!

The Disney World characters will make their way from Frontierland through Liberty Square and down Main Street, U.S.A. For those who are unaware, a cavalcade is essentially like a parade full of characters in which Disney Guests will be able to line the streets around Main Street U.S.A. and in front of Cinderella Castle to see their favorite characters.

Disney’s official description of the Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade reads:

Sing and Dance with Friends

A new cavalcade is coming your way! Join us along the parade route—from Frontierland through Liberty Square down Main Street, U.S.A—as an exciting line up of Characters embark on a journey through park. In fact, Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade will feature the most characters of any cavalcade to date, including: Nick and Judy from Zootopia

Baloo and King Louie from The Jungle Book

José Carioca and Panchito from The Three Caballeros

Miguel from Coco

Merida from Brave

Moana from Moana

The Incredibles Plus, so many more!! The Disney Adventure Character Cavalcade will typically run four times a day– at 11:25 a.m., 2:25 p.m., 4:00 p.m., and 5:50 p.m.– and you can check your My Disney Experience app for the most up-to-date times each day. Just recently, Disney confirmed that the popular cavalcade, Mickey and Friends Motorcade, at Disney's Hollywood Studios would be retiring.