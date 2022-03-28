Jack Sparrow Assaulted With Books and Toys By Eager Disney Guests Ahead of Return

Anyone who has visited any of the Disney Parks and Resorts in the last few years will have surely noticed a lot of changes. From mask mandates and virtual queues to a few attractions going completely M.I.A., the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has really changed a lot inside the Disney Parks. However, one beloved experience is slowly returning back to normal and Guests couldn’t be more excited.

As reported by DLP Report (@DLPReport), face character meets and greets will be returning to the Park starting April 1, including interactions with beloved Disney characters from all sorts of properties and franchises such as Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, and more. Guests have been looking forward to the day that these experiences would be coming back and since this announcement, Guests have hardly been able to contain their excitement:

Face Character Meet and Greets are returning to normal on April 1: – Return to normal for all face character meets including Disney Princesses, Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel. – The Princess Pavilion will reopen as normal + Meet Mickey will operate as normal.

This is exemplified in a recent post, again from DLP Report, which shows crowds gathering right below an iconic pirate as he catches and signs autographs while on a balcony: See the adorable interaction below:

People are throwing plush at Jack Sparrow for him to take photos with Note that face character meets return to normal on April 1 but some locations have switched early as a test.

As you can see, Captain Jack Sparrow from Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean franchise made an appearance as Guests huddled under him, throwing basically anything they could find at him:

We are so glad this feature of the Disney Parks will return soon and can’t wait for Guests to experience it!

