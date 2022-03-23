Meet and Greets Return to Disney Park, 0 Distancing Needed

At Disneyland Paris, things are slowly beginning to move back to normal.

At the moment, COVID-19 changes are still very present at Disneyland Paris. We have seen Hong Kong Disneyland Resort and Shanghai Disneyland Resort both shut down again due to the ongoing pandemic, however other Resorts like Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort are beginning to look like a much more normal theme park experience with crowds filling the Park’s once again.

The Park that started as Euro Disney and then transformed into Disneyland Paris with Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studio Park has grown so much over the past 30 years, and now as the Park continues to expand we are finally able to kick off the amazing celebrations of the 30th anniversary. Sleeping Beauty Castle is now lit with LED lighting, the decor is in place, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and the rest of the gang have their outfits ready, Illuminations returned, and there is an all-new song for the celebration that sends a party down Main Street, U.S.A.! And that is just the tip of the iceberg, we haven’t even discussed the new drone technology that lit up the night sky.

Most recently, we discussed all of the new offerings that Guests can expect to see when they visit. You can click here to learn more about what is being offered. In short, there is new packaging on everything, from water bottles to sandwich boxes, Minnie Mouse is looking chic as ever in her new pantsuit, the After Glow show illuminates Sleeping Beauty Castle with an amazing drone experience, The all-new Dream… and Shine Brighter has also debuted, and so much more.

Right before the beginning of the celebrations, we saw characters meet and greets return for fur characters. Guests were finally able to give characters like Winnie the Pooh a hug after two years. Now, it seems character meet and greets are returning in a bigger way, with face characters!

DLP Report (@DLPReport) noted:

Face Character Meet and Greets are returning to normal on April 1:

– Return to normal for all face character meets including Disney Princesses, Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel.

– The Princess Pavilion will reopen as normal.

+ Meet Mickey will operate as normal.

On top of that, they also reported that character dining is returning to a few dining locations:

Character Dining is returning to Disneyland Paris from March 31, 2022:

– At Auberge de Cendrillon for lunch and dinner,

– At Plaza Gardens for breakfast and dinner.

These steps forward mark an exciting time for Disneyland Paris which is slowly returning to a pre-pandemic state after facing multiple hardships and closures from the pandemic.

More on Disneyland Paris

At Disneyland Paris, lots of changes are coming to Walt Disney Studios and their Disneyland Park, with the 30th anniversary. Walt Disney Studios is adding a massive addition that will include Star Wars, Marvel, and Frozen, as well as their very own Avengers Campus, which will be the first section to open in the Park.

We have recently seen Disney’s Sequoia Lodge reopen while the Disneyland Paris Resort continues to undergo a refurbishment. On top of that, we have seen price increases for pins and stunning snowfalls! The Disneyland Paris app has also changed; read more on that here. Disney Stars on Parade is also back at Disneyland Park now that the holidays are over! Guests looking to skip the line can also purchase Premier Access, which is a pay-per-ride system that allows Guests to skip the standby line.

Are you excited to see meet and greets return to Disney? Is it too soon?

