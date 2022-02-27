Disney Park Releases Full Ride Closure List, 32 Shut-Downs Forthcoming

If you are planning on going to any Disney Park, it is always important to know what the refurbishment schedule will be during your time there. Many Guests often do not check what rides will be closed down during their visit, as many expect that all rides will be working. This lack of knowledge can then lead to complete and utter disappointment if the ride you wanted to go on was closed, and you had no idea.

For example, at the moment, Expedition Everest is closed at Walt Disney World. The ride is very popular but will be under refurbishment until May 2022 at the earliest. Although the closure is reported on the My Disney Experience app and the refurbishment calendar, I have seen many families go to the attraction and walk away with sadness after a Cast Member tells them what is going on.

At Tokyo Disney, Guests have the option to see what is being refurbished months in advance, which is very helpful for those looking to plan a trip. If you are ever looking to access that section of the Tokyo Disney site, you can do so by clicking here. For now, we will give you a full update on what rides will be shut down at Tokyo Disney this year.

Tokyo Disneyland

Below is a full list of what attractions will be closed at Tokyo Disneyland through to September 2022: