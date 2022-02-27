Disney Park Releases Full Ride Closure List, 32 Shut-Downs Forthcoming

If you are planning on going to any Disney Park, it is always important to know what the refurbishment schedule will be during your time there. Many Guests often do not check what rides will be closed down during their visit, as many expect that all rides will be working. This lack of knowledge can then lead to complete and utter disappointment if the ride you wanted to go on was closed, and you had no idea.
For example, at the moment, Expedition Everest is closed at Walt Disney World. The ride is very popular but will be under refurbishment until May 2022 at the earliest. Although the closure is reported on the My Disney Experience app and the refurbishment calendar, I have seen many families go to the attraction and walk away with sadness after a Cast Member tells them what is going on.
At Tokyo Disney, Guests have the option to see what is being refurbished months in advance, which is very helpful for those looking to plan a trip. If you are ever looking to access that section of the Tokyo Disney site, you can do so by clicking here. For now, we will give you a full update on what rides will be shut down at Tokyo Disney this year.
Tokyo Disneyland
- Omnibus
2022/3/1 – 2022/3/31
- Swiss Family Treehouse
2022/4/1 – 2022/4/30
- “it’s a small world”
2022/4/11 – 2022/4/28
- Pooh’s Hunny Hunt
2022/5/9 – 2022/5/21
- The Enchanted Tiki Room: Stitch Presents “Aloha E Komo Mai!”
2022/5/23 – 2022/6/1
- Snow White’s Adventures
2022/5/25 – 2022/6/8
- Mark Twain Riverboat
2022/5/27 – 2022/6/7
- Western River Railroad
2022/6/6 – 2022/7/5
- Big Thunder Mountain
2022/6/10 – 2022/6/30
- Pinocchio’s Daring Journey
2022/6/13 – 2022/7/3
- Mickey’s PhilharMagic
2022/7/4 – 2022/9/13
- Monsters, Inc. Ride & Go Seek!
2022/7/6 – 2022/7/21
- Jungle Cruise: Wildlife Expeditions
2022/8/15 – 2022/9/4
- Haunted Mansion
2022/8/21 – 2022/9/14
- Space Mountain
2022/8/22 – 2022/11/19
- Enchanted Tale of Beauty and the Beast
2022/9/5 – 2022/9/10
- Pirates of the Caribbean
2022/9/5 – 2023/3/31
Tokyo DisneySea
Below is a full list of what attractions will be closed at Tokyo DisneySea through to October 2022. Tokyo DisneySea also includes areas like Mermaid Lagoon and Arabian Coast. as well as a shopping area, Ikspiari, and multiple Disney Resorts like Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel, Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, and Tokyo DisneySea, and Hotel MiraCosta.
- Mermaid Lagoon Theater (King Triton’s Concert)
2020/7/1 – TBD
- Indiana Jones® Adventure: Temple of the Crystal Skull
2022/2/17 – 2022/3/18
- Big City Vehicles
2022/3/1 – TBD
- Fortress Explorations
2022/3/1 – 2022/3/31
- Sindbad’s Storybook Voyage
2022/4/1 – 2022/4/18
- Jumpin’ Jellyfish
2022/4/4 – 2022/4/17
- 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea
2022/4/19 – 2022/4/29
- Flounder’s Flying Fish Coaster
2022/5/10 – 2022/5/16
- Jasmine’s Flying Carpets
2022/5/17 – 2022/5/29
- Ariel’s Playground
2022/5/19 – 2022/6/6
- DisneySea Transit Steamer Line
2022/8/1 – 2022/11/28
- Turtle Talk
2022/8/22 – 2022/8/28
- DisneySea Electric Railway
2022/8/30 – 2022/10/28
- Tower of Terror
2022/9/26 – 2022/10/16
As we have previously noted, Tokyo Disney Resort recently made an effort towards inclusivity at its Parks when the Tokyo Disneyland Electrical Parade Dreamlights made its return to the Park with a new welcome message that removes all gendered language. The parade’s triumphant return saw the Disney magic spread across the lands and around Cinderella Castle in the nighttime show. The theme park Resort currently has a COVID-19 passport mandate active for Guests and Cast Members. At the moment, Hong Kong Disneyland has extended its closure again due to the ongoing coronavirus.
