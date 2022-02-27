Disney Park Releases Full Ride Closure List, 32 Shut-Downs Forthcoming

in Tokyo Disneyland

Posted on by Alessa Dufresne Leave a comment
mickey and minnie in front of tokyo disney castle

Credit: Disney

If you are planning on going to any Disney Park, it is always important to know what the refurbishment schedule will be during your time there. Many Guests often do not check what rides will be closed down during their visit, as many expect that all rides will be working. This lack of knowledge can then lead to complete and utter disappointment if the ride you wanted to go on was closed, and you had no idea.

mickey and minnie in front of tokyo disney castle
Credit: Disney

For example, at the moment, Expedition Everest is closed at Walt Disney World. The ride is very popular but will be under refurbishment until May 2022 at the earliest. Although the closure is reported on the My Disney Experience app and the refurbishment calendar, I have seen many families go to the attraction and walk away with sadness after a Cast Member tells them what is going on.

Tokyo Disney Easter
Credit: Disney

At Tokyo Disney, Guests have the option to see what is being refurbished months in advance, which is very helpful for those looking to plan a trip. If you are ever looking to access that section of the Tokyo Disney site, you can do so by clicking here. For now, we will give you a full update on what rides will be shut down at Tokyo Disney this year.

Tokyo Disneyland

Mickey Mouse at Tokyo Disneyland
Credit: Disney
Below is a full list of what attractions will be closed at Tokyo Disneyland through to September 2022:
  • Omnibus

    2022/3/1 – 2022/3/31

  • Swiss Family Treehouse

    2022/4/1 – 2022/4/30

  • “it’s a small world”

    2022/4/11 – 2022/4/28

  • Pooh’s Hunny Hunt

    2022/5/9 – 2022/5/21

  • The Enchanted Tiki Room: Stitch Presents “Aloha E Komo Mai!”

    2022/5/23 – 2022/6/1

  • Snow White’s Adventures

    2022/5/25 – 2022/6/8

  • Mark Twain Riverboat

    2022/5/27 – 2022/6/7

  • Western River Railroad

    2022/6/6 – 2022/7/5

  • Big Thunder Mountain

    2022/6/10 – 2022/6/30

  • Pinocchio’s Daring Journey

    2022/6/13 – 2022/7/3

  • Mickey’s PhilharMagic

    2022/7/4 – 2022/9/13

  • Monsters, Inc. Ride & Go Seek!

    2022/7/6 – 2022/7/21

  • Jungle Cruise: Wildlife Expeditions

    2022/8/15 – 2022/9/4

  • Haunted Mansion

    2022/8/21 – 2022/9/14

  • Space Mountain

    2022/8/22 – 2022/11/19

  • Enchanted Tale of Beauty and the Beast

    2022/9/5 – 2022/9/10

  • Pirates of the Caribbean

    2022/9/5 – 2023/3/31

tower of terror tokyo
Credit: Tokyo Disney

Tokyo DisneySea

tokyo disneysea
Credit: Disney

Below is a full list of what attractions will be closed at Tokyo DisneySea through to October 2022. Tokyo DisneySea also includes areas like Mermaid Lagoon and Arabian Coast. as well as a shopping area, Ikspiari, and multiple Disney Resorts like Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel, Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, and Tokyo DisneySea, and Hotel MiraCosta.

  • Mermaid Lagoon Theater (King Triton’s Concert)

    2020/7/1 – TBD

  • Indiana Jones® Adventure: Temple of the Crystal Skull

    2022/2/17 – 2022/3/18

  • Big City Vehicles

    2022/3/1 – TBD

  • Fortress Explorations

    2022/3/1 – 2022/3/31

  • Sindbad’s Storybook Voyage

    2022/4/1 – 2022/4/18

  • Jumpin’ Jellyfish

    2022/4/4 – 2022/4/17

  • 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea

    2022/4/19 – 2022/4/29

  • Flounder’s Flying Fish Coaster

    2022/5/10 – 2022/5/16

  • Jasmine’s Flying Carpets

    2022/5/17 – 2022/5/29

  • Ariel’s Playground

    2022/5/19 – 2022/6/6

  • DisneySea Transit Steamer Line

    2022/8/1 – 2022/11/28

  • Turtle Talk

    2022/8/22 – 2022/8/28

  • DisneySea Electric Railway

    2022/8/30 – 2022/10/28

  • DisneySea Electric Railway

    2022/8/30 – 2022/10/28

  • Tower of Terror

    2022/9/26 – 2022/10/16

Beauty and the beast castle tokyo disneyland
Credit: Disney

As we have previously noted, Tokyo Disney Resort recently made an effort towards inclusivity at its Parks when the Tokyo Disneyland Electrical Parade Dreamlights made its return to the Park with a new welcome message that removes all gendered language. The parade’s triumphant return saw the Disney magic spread across the lands and around Cinderella Castle in the nighttime show. The theme park Resort currently has a COVID-19 passport mandate active for Guests and Cast Members. At the moment, Hong Kong Disneyland has extended its closure again due to the ongoing coronavirus.

What do you think of this refurbishment schedule? Let us know in the comments below.

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disneyland Resort, including Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and the Downtown Disney District. Or what about Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!

Alessa Dufresne

Canadian in Orlando. Disney lover who binges The Office and puts on live performances of Beauty and the Beast in the shower daily! I also run a disnerdy Youtube channel called That Disney Girl and would love to chat on Insta too @_thatdisgirl!

Be the first to comment!