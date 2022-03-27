Disney Pushes “Frustrating” New Service, Guest Claims “It’s All About Profit”

Over the past few years at the Disney Parks and Resorts, many things have changed. A lot of the planning involved in a Disney trip can be done on your phone, even when you’re already inside the Parks thanks to Disney Genie. One of the more modern additions to dining has been the implementation of mobile order. This system allows Guests to view the menu at a specific quick-service restaurant, order and pick up the food when it’s ready, with no need to actually wait for your food, or at least that was the intention.

While convenient, sometimes Guests will have to wait just as long as they would have if they had just ordered in a more traditional way. Nevertheless, mobile ordering remains a popular feature in Disney’s growing repertoire of app-based services. Recently, a discussion was sparked online about the current implementation of mobile ordering after one Guest had a few issues to bring up.

In a recent TikTok posted by @investfourmore, one Guest highlighted several issues they encountered when using Disney’s mobile ordering system:

As you can see in the video, the Guest specifically states their issue with only having one register open when they used to have multiple. They wonder if this is Disney attempting to “push” Guests into using mobile ordering, meaning the company would have to hire fewer cashiers. While mobile order can help, only having one cashier working means those who do not wish to use the Disneyland or Walt Disney World app have no choice but to wait in a long line.

In the comments, lots of users brought up their worries of Disney “downsizing” and having to hire fewer workers. Companies across the country are downsizing. user @disney_cat96 said, “yes they are pushing to get rid of registers and focus on mobile ordering… to check-in for your reservations you are directed to do it thru your phone”. Another user, @gibberish2001 said, “It’s the new Disney magic oval experience 😂. It’s just a theme park now they don’t care about people it’s all about profit”. Several users in the comments agreed, saying Disney was only focused on the money.

One of the biggest benefits to mobile ordering was how “contactless” it was as the Parks reopened in the age of COVID-19. Many Guests wanted as little interaction or physical touch as possible and with mobile order, Guests could simply pick out what they wanted to eat by themselves and pick it up. More on mobile ordering:

Order and Prepay Using Our App Begin by tapping “+” and then choose “Order Food.” Pick an available restaurant and an arrival time, and make your selections. You can even customize certain items to your taste. After you’ve reviewed your details, pay for your order using a Disney Gift Card, Disney Rewards Redemption Card, Apple Pay or a stored payment method. If you qualify for a discount as an eligible Magic Key holder or Disney Vacation Club Member, we’ll automatically apply it to your total. Relax – We’ll Notify You When Your Order Is Ready Once you’re in the vicinity of the dining location during your chosen arrival time, let us know you’re ready for us to prepare your order with a tap of a button in the app. Then, find an open spot to unwind. You’ll receive a notification from the app when your food is ready. Pick Up and Enjoy! Collect your order at the designated pick-up location displaying a “Mobile Order Pick Up” sign.

As stated earlier, another “frustrating” service Disney now provides is its new Genie, Genie+, and Lightning Lane systems. Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lane were released last year to much criticism and frustration, leaving many Guests feeling confused by the service. In theory, this paid service should enhance Guests’ experience at the Parks, but in practice, it seemed to just be an expensive itinerary planner. These paid services allow Guests to skip lines for a price, meaning Disney now has a financial incentive to have long lines. At Disney World, for $15.00 per day per Guest, you can skip the long standby queue by making a Lightning Lane reservation (new FastPass) and returning at that time.

Because of the nature of the systems, lots of Guests have voiced their concerns that wait times may be “inflated” at the Disney Parks in order to get more people to pay for the service. Many Guests notice this issue the most with the newer rides, especially at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. With insanely-popular rides like Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Slinky Dog Dash, lines at Disney World have never been longer. While the issue of seemingly inflated wait times isn’t necessarily new to Walt Disney World or any of the Disney Parks, with Disney now offering a paid service to skip the line, the concern of Disney making money off this issue continues to rise.

That being said, we have written on Cast Members speaking out on this issue and defending Disney against these claims. Read more on that here.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Parks operations.

Have you experienced issues like this when using mobile orders? Let us know in the comments bel0w.

