Disney PhotoPass Suffers Strange Glitch Sending Guest Disturbing Picture

Disneyland Resort is known as the “happiest place on earth.”

Guests who visit are treated to two world-class theme parks in Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure that are home to many iconic attractions like “it’s a small world”, Jungle Cruise, Pirates of the Caribbean, Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride, The Haunted Mansion, Matterhorn Bobsleds, Splash Mountain, WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Radiator Springs Racers, Guardians of the Galaxy: MISSION BREAKOUT, and much more.

One of the best ways to capture all your special moments on many attractions and more at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort is through Disney PhotoPass.

Disney PhotoPass allows Guests to link all their photos to their My Disney Experience app and treasure those special memories.

However, it seems one Guest experienced a strange malfunction in the app recently.

TikTok user @mermaidfantasea shared a mysterious Disney PhotoPass incident where they received a photo when they weren’t at the Disney Parks.

Like HOW?! #disneyland #disneyparks #photopass#disneylandcalifornia #magickey #distok #disneytiktok#spacemountain

As you can see in the video above, the user received a photo from Disney PhotoPass of an empty Space Mountain train. There is no MagicBand link at Disneyland Resort, so it’s definitely strange and perplexing on how the photo was sent to their account. While app glitches seem to be minimal, they can certainly be disturbing when they happen.

More On Disney PhotoPass at Disneyland Resort

Treasure your special memories at Disneyland Resort for a lifetime with the Disney PhotoPass service. Our photographers are poised and ready to take your photos at several iconic locations throughout Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park.

Attraction Photos

Disney PhotoPass attraction photos are available at these locations.

At Disneyland Park:

At Disney California Adventure Park:

Near the exits of each of these attractions, a preview wall lets you view a memory taken of your recent experience. You can link your 8-character Attraction ID, located on the preview wall, to your Disney account with the Disneyland mobile app or by visiting Disneyland.com/PhotoPass.

How to Purchase Digital Photos

PhotoPass attraction photos may be purchased as individual digital downloads. If you have purchased Disney PhotoPass+ One Day, all of your attraction photos captured during the applicable one-day period are included. Disney PhotoPass photos must be linked to your Disney account to be able to be downloaded.Message, data and roaming rates may apply for Disneyland App. Availability subject to handset limitations and features may vary by handset or service provider. Coverage not available everywhere. If you’re under 18, get your parents’ permission first.

Magic Shots

Add a little extra magic to your Disney PhotoPass photos—a select Disney Character or fun surprise will appear in your photo! Simply ask, and your Disney PhotoPass Photographer will pose you for a Magic Shot. And don’t miss the new PhotoPass location on the outer edges of the galaxy featuring a new magic shot with “The Child.”

Disney PhotoPass+

By purchasing Disney PhotoPass+ One Day, you’ll receive one day of all your available Disney PhotoPass photos plus select attraction and dining photos as digital downloads to share with family and friends. All this is included with Magic Shots and Animated Magic Shots—for one magical price!

Unlimited Photos From One Day

Capture and share your unforgettable moments at the Disneyland Resort with unlimited downloads from one day of your visit! The new PhotoPass+ One Day is a limited time offer available through the Disneyland app. And don’t miss the new PhotoPass location on the outer edges of the galaxy. Tip: ask your Disney PhotoPass Photographer to “add a little magic to your shot.”

Do you love using Disney PhotoPass? Let us know in the comments.

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disneyland Resort, including Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and the Downtown Disney District. Or what about Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district! No matter what Disney Park you’re heading to, you’re sure to have a magical time!