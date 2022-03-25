Disney Guests Can Now Spend Less Time Waiting On Popular Attraction

If you love saving time and enjoying as much of the magic as possible, Disneyland Resort might have just made that a little easier for you.

One of the most popular attractions at Disneyland Resort resides at Disney California Adventure in the Avengers Campus. WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure opened last year and has been a major draw for the Disney Park ever since.

However, because of its popularity, we’ve seen WEB SLINGERS post high wait times regularly and it has consistently been one of the first attractions to sell out of Lightning Lane passes each day.

If you are unable to snag one of those Lightning Lane reservations, we’ve got good news for you. There’s now another option for Disney Guests to skip the regular standby queue as a single rider line has now been officially added.

Twitter account @TouringPlans shared a photo of the new line today and said they boarded the ride in 12 minutes despite the standby entrance having an 80-minute wait.

A single rider line for WEB SLINGERS was added today. #dca #Disneyland

Other attractions at Disneyland Resort that have a single-rider option include Grizzly River Run, Incredicoaster, Goofy’s Sky School, and Radiator Springs Racers at Disney California Adventure and Matterhorn Bobsleds, Splash Mountain, and Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run at Disneyland Park.

Disneyland’s official description of WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure reads:

WEB Open House Goes Haywire

Embark on an action-packed adventure alongside the amazing Spider-Man! When Peter Parker’s helpful but otherwise buggy Spider-Bots get stuck in replication mode and escape from a WEB Workshop, Spider-Man must stop the rampaging robots before they wreak total techno-havoc across Avengers Campus. Problem is, they’re rapidly leveling up and becoming tough to beat! Your task? Hop aboard a WEB Slinger vehicle and help weave a frenzied web to trap these friendly neighborhood sidekicks in true Spidey style. It’s up to you to unleash your inner hero and save the Campus from complete chaos! Perfect for up-and-coming recruits—with no height restrictions. More On Disneyland Resort

