Disney Cast Members Create The Ultimate Parade Pre-Show

Cast Members are a vital part of The Walt Disney Company to make everything in the Parks run smoothly, from food and merchandise to security, upkeeping of the Parks, and even character interactions.

They often go the extra mile to make every visit a memorable experience for Guests, and by doing so, they can sometimes steal the spotlight while having the time of their lives, as a recent video shows.

TikTok user thehydelandadventures (@thehydelandadventures) posted a video in which Cast Members can be seen reenacting the historical Midnight Ride of Paul Revere as they galloped through Liberty Square, yelling, “the parade is coming”.

Viewers quickly filled the comments saying how much they loved this detail and the Cast Members’ energy.

You can see the video down below:

Please let this make it on their FYP. They were the BEST cast members in a LONG time. #UnsealTheMeal #OscarsAtHome #InstaxChallenge #WomenOwnedBusiness #BridgertonScandal #disneyparks #disneyworld #wdw #distok #magickingdom

As was to be expected, the video quickly found its way into several Cast Members’ accounts, including Katy (@enchantedtaleswithkaty), who commented, “Oh my gosh that’s me!! I’m glad you enjoyed it!”

Cast Member Raychel Rooplal (@raychel727) also commented on the video, saying the following:

We try our best to do this every day. We love to do a pre show in that area! Hopefully you saw our dance routine when the music started. Related: Guest “Dies of Embarrassment” After Cast Members Rush to Their Aid

Fortunately, viewers curious about the dance routine Raychel mentioned didn’t have to wait long, as thehydelandadventures (@thehydelandadventures) posted a video reply the next day showing a snippet of the Cast Member powered pre-show as the music of the parade started.

You can watch that video down below:

Reply to @raychel727 we VERY much saw the dance. We love our cast members #wdw #disneyworld #castmember #magickingdom #distok #SmellLikeIrishSpring #OscarsAtHome #UnsealTheMeal #WomenOwnedBusiness #InstaxChallenge

As things continue getting back to normal at Disney Parks, it is heartwarming to see Cast Members continue to spread Disney magic in all sorts of creative ways.

Have you ever witnessed a Cast Member creating a magical moment at Disney? Let us know in the comments below!

