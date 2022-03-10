Disney Guests Left in Shock After “Absolute Saint” Cast Member Gifts Magical Moment

Some of the best things to come out of a Walt Disney World vacation are the interactions Guests are able to have with the Cast Members. Cast Members are the glue that holds Walt Disney World together, and without them, millions of Guests would not be able to enjoy the Most Magical Place on Earth each year. Whether you are interacting with a Cast Member who is serving you food, helping you onto an attraction, cleaning up around you, performing for you on stage, or friends with one of your favorite Disney characters, there are so many different roles that keep the Parks running smoothly, and the Guests happy.

Cast Members also have the ability to make a magic moment for a Guest when they think it is fitting to do so. Magic moments are times when a Cast Member will go above and beyond to treat a Guest. Sometimes they may do this if they see a Guest is sad or something happened, and at other times, they may just do so because they want to make your day a little brighter. On a recent Disneyland visit, I had a Cast Member stop me and ask me if I want to walk onto Peter Pan’s Flight without waiting in line, just out of the blue! It was minutes into my visit in the Park and is one of the memories that still sticks out to me from that vacation.

Recently, one Disney Guest reported a magic moment that they experienced that left them in complete and utter shock. In the story below, you can read how one Cast Member was able to save a missing sunglasses situation, even when the sunglasses were never found.

My wife left her sunglasses on the ride, she had just bought them at Magic Kingdom the day before and didn’t realize they were missing until about an hour later when we were browsing Galaxy’sEdge. I went back to Star Tours asking if they had a lost and found and a very friendly young man asked if I remembered which vehicle we were in. I didn’t, so he had me sit and wait while checked each vehicle for me as it unloaded. The glasses did not turn up, no big deal, that’s what I expected. But this absolute saint wrote us a coupon which we could redeem for a new pair. That was totally not necessary; I had already chalked it up as a loss and going back to check was a hail mary anyway, but this little act of kindness made our day. The sun was oppressive bright on Batuu today (at least, when it wasn’t raining) and the glasses were sorely needed. I’ve been to WDW many times but never had something like this come up. I’ve always know that CMs are the best of the best but this still blew me away. I submitted a cast member compliment on the app but it didn’t feel like enough. If something like this happened in my normal daily life, I’d buy the man dinner or something

As you can see in the story above, a Cast Member noticed that the Guest in question could have their day dramatically improved if their eyes were once again shaded from the sun, and instead of directing them to the nearest sunglass location to make a purchase, the Cast Member was able to give them a coupon that they could take to one of the storefronts in the Park to redeem a new pair of sunglasses on the mouse! As the poster noted, this is not something they expected or something they experienced before, and it is not something any Guest should ever try to get intentionally.

Personally, I once had this happen to myself after a gift card I was given did not work at World of Disney, a manager noticed and wrote me up the same coupon so that the sweater I was looking to purchase was free! These moments may be rare, but as we can see from the story above, the Guest was so moved by the act of kindness that they decided to share the story with the rest of the world online! Plus, Batuu can get pretty steamy, so that Cast Member saved the Guest from a day of squinting.

If you ever want to compliment a Cast Member, you can do so by remembering their name and what location they work in. There are three ways to send in a compliment. On Twitter, you can #CastCompliment and note who you want to thank, you can go to Guest Services to make the report, or you can now do so on the My Disney Experience app!

Have you ever experienced a magical moment at Disney?

