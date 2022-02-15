Disney World App Adds Massive Perk to Help Benefit Cast Members

One of the best things about Walt Disney World is easily the Cast Members. Cast Members go out of their way to ensure that you as a Guests are having a magical day, whether it is raining, blazing heat, crowded, or not. With a smile on their face, Cast Members have the ability to help direct Guests around the Park, offer assistance, and answer any questions you may have.

At times, Cast Members may go out of their way to bring Guests a magic moment. Magic moments are not required from Cast Members but will come up from time to time, bringing a little extra pixie dust into a Guest’s day. My most recent magic moment took place in Disneyland, when I was asked if I wanted to skip the line for Peter Pan’s Flight. Magic moments can also come in the form of getting a free Mickey premium bar, having your PhotoPass photographer spend extra time with you, having a Cast Member joke around with your kids and offer some stickers, and so much more. Even if a Cast Member cannot offer something “free”, their energy and charisma can often create fun and memorable moments for you and your party.

In order to say thank you, Guests can leave Cast Compliments. Many Guests used to hop on Twitter and #CastCompliment, and then name the Cast Member and where they worked at Disney World, but another way to do this was at any Guest Services desk. Then, a feature was added into My Disney Experience where Cast Compliments could be made, but a name could not be left, nor could any details about the interaction. Now, that feature has been upgraded to include this!

If you just search Cast Compliment on your My Disney Experience app, you will be able to see that there is now an option to add in a Cast Member’s name!

If you want to see a more step-by-step guide on how to enter the information, you can here!

Leaving a Cast Compliment for a Cast Member who helped make your day brighter will go a long way, and is our way of giving back to Cast Members as Guests, for all that they do. Since the pandemic, Cast Members have worked extra hard, have often been understaffed, and especially during the earlier months, were ensuring that everything was constantly being sanitized, risking their health so that Disney could be a safe place for Guests to enjoy during such an unprecedented time. Allowing Disney to recognize a Cast Member for their hard work is always the best thing to do if you want to say thank you.

Have you ever left a Cast Compliment? Let us know in the comments below.

