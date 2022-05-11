Bob Chapek Boasts About Disney’s Galactic Starcruiser, Fully Expects It to Sell Out

The CEO of The Walt Disney Company had nothing but praise for one of the company’s latest addition.
Related: Copyright Expert Calls Sen. Hawley’s Attack on Disney “Unconstitutional”
Today, Disney had its Earnings Results Webcast, discussing how the company has done during the second quarter of 2022. We covered the call and throughout the meeting, several higher-ups at Disney, including CEO Bob Chapek discussed all the major facets of the company like its streaming service Disney+, its movies, and television content and of course, its Parks division.
Disney Parks reported they brought in $6.7 billion in revenue in Q2, an impressive number when compared to last year’s $3.2 billion. This marked a $3.5 billion increase. The Walt Disney Company claims that the revenue growth is primarily due to the domestic Parks, with a slight increase in revenue at the international Parks.
Another area Disney attributes its success is its brand new Galactic Starcruiser hotel at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. This immersive experience prided itself on being a new venture into themed entertainment, blurring the lines between theme Park and hotel.
While the jury is still out on whether or not this will be a successful, long-term venture for the company, as of now, Disney seems to be pleased with the reception of the new hotel.
According to CEO Bob Chapek, “Guest ratings for this immersive experience, which opened March 1st, are incredibly high, and in line with our best-in-class offerings.” In the call, Chapek claimed that Disney expects to see “100% utilization” of this experience, meaning a completely booked next few months. This is in line with what the CEO has said in the past. You can read the full earnings report here.
More on Disney’s Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser
As noted by Disney, the hotel is described as:
SEE IT. FEEL IT. LIVE IT.
Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is a revolutionary new 2-night experience where you are the hero. You and your group will embark on a first-of-its-kind Star Wars adventure that’s your own. It’s the most immersive Star Wars story ever created—one where you live a bespoke experience and journey further into a Star Wars adventure than you ever dreamed possible.Arrive at the Walt Disney World Resort terminal, board a launch pod and rendezvous with the magnificent Halcyon starcruiser. Stay in a cabin or suite with an exquisite view of space. Throughout the ship, you’ll interact with an eclectic collection of characters, sit down to exotic galactic cuisine and perhaps even plot a secret mission together.
As the itinerary continues, you’ll take the story further and deeper. Choose your path. Seek out the inner workings of the legendary starship, learn the traditional art of wielding a lightsaber and even jump on a transport to the planet Batuu—where your mission continues at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge!
Have you taken a trip aboard the Halcyon yet?
Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disneyland Resort, including Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and the Downtown Disney District. Or what about Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!
While you are at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, you can enjoy Tower of Terror and Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith on Sunset Boulevard. By the Chinese Theater, Guests prepare to ride Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway. In Toy Story Land, Slinky Dog Dash always boasts a long line with others shooting their shot on Midway Mania or spinning their brains out on Alien Swirling Saucers. Of course, you have to visit Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge for some blue milk, or green milk, and ride Rise of the Resistance and Smuggler’s Run!