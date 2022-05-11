Bob Chapek Boasts About Disney’s Galactic Starcruiser, Fully Expects It to Sell Out

The CEO of The Walt Disney Company had nothing but praise for one of the company’s latest addition.

Today, Disney had its Earnings Results Webcast, discussing how the company has done during the second quarter of 2022. We covered the call and throughout the meeting, several higher-ups at Disney, including CEO Bob Chapek discussed all the major facets of the company like its streaming service Disney+, its movies, and television content and of course, its Parks division.

Disney Parks reported they brought in $6.7 billion in revenue in Q2, an impressive number when compared to last year’s $3.2 billion. This marked a $3.5 billion increase. The Walt Disney Company claims that the revenue growth is primarily due to the domestic Parks, with a slight increase in revenue at the international Parks.

Another area Disney attributes its success is its brand new Galactic Starcruiser hotel at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. This immersive experience prided itself on being a new venture into themed entertainment, blurring the lines between theme Park and hotel.

While the jury is still out on whether or not this will be a successful, long-term venture for the company, as of now, Disney seems to be pleased with the reception of the new hotel.

According to CEO Bob Chapek, “Guest ratings for this immersive experience, which opened March 1st, are incredibly high, and in line with our best-in-class offerings.” In the call, Chapek claimed that Disney expects to see “100% utilization” of this experience, meaning a completely booked next few months. This is in line with what the CEO has said in the past. You can read the full earnings report here.

