Bob Chapek Brags About Disney’s Pricey ‘Star Wars’ Hotel, Calls It “Our Best Experience Yet”

At the 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders last week, The Walt Disney Company gave us a look at quite a few upcoming projects that we couldn’t be more excited about. For starters, the Disney Parks are getting two very exciting attractions in the coming months (hopefully).

First is the Guardians of the Galaxy-themed ride coming to EPCOT. This incredibly-advanced ride will feature incredibly theming and an amazing ride vehicle that will rotate a full 360 degrees. Another huge project Guests have been eagerly waiting for is the TRON roller coaster that is coming to Tomorrowland in the Magic Kingdom.

A copy of Shanghai Disneyland’s version, TRON Lightcycyle Run will be a welcome addition to the Walt Disney World Resort, bringing in the TRON franchise for the first time ever in the American Disney Parks.

While there are so many exciting things currently happening or about to happen at the Walt Disney World Resort like the previously mentioned attractions, none really compared to the level of hype and ambition Disney’s new Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. The long wait is now over and Guests have already traveled aboard the Halcyon Starcruiser at Walt Disney World. Boasting some out-of-this-world theming, interactive characters, and some truly unique food, this new immersive Resort has been getting some pretty positive reviews despite the whopping $6,000 price tag.

During the shareholders meeting, however, Walt Disney CEO Bob Chapek discussed this new costly experience at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, and stated that he actually loves it after experiencing it himself.

Chapek claimed that he got the full experience, bragging about the level of detail and immersion found within it. He said the experience was “indescribable”, calling it, “probably the best example yet of the fully-immersive and personalized experiences we intend to create for our Guests”.

Disney themselves has labeled the Galactic Starcruiser as a brave venture into themed entertainment, something one-of-a-kind that will blow Guests away. If you’re looking to book your stay onboard Disney’s Galactic Starcruiser, check out the official website for all additional information. On March 1st, Guests were able to board the Halcyon and experience what Disney has claimed to be one of their most immersive experiences yet. As stated earlier, this experience does come at quite a cost.

Filled with interactive experiences like lightsaber training as well as a fully interactive bridge, the Starcruiser will offer Star Wars fans the ultimate immersive experience. This experience will come at a pretty high cost, however. The cheapest option offered to Guests is a whopping $4,809 for two occupants in a single stateroom on a two-night journey. The price for four Guests jumps to just under $6,000 for the same amount of time, meaning you’ll need a lot of galactic credits or need to know a bounty hunter or two to afford a stay on this luxury “ship”.

The Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser has been described as a unique, immersive experience that Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek has promised will leave Guests “blown away.” The official description of Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser can be seen below:

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is a revolutionary new 2-night experience where you are the hero. You and your group will embark on a first-of-its-kind Star Wars adventure that’s your own. It’s the most immersive Star Wars story ever created—one where you live a bespoke experience and journey further into a Star Wars adventure than you ever dreamed possible.Arrive at the Walt Disney World Resort terminal, board a launch pod and rendezvous with the magnificent Halcyon starcruiser. Stay in a cabin or suite with an exquisite view of space. Throughout the ship, you’ll interact with an eclectic collection of characters, sit down to exotic galactic cuisine and perhaps even plot a secret mission together.

As mentioned earlier, Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is just one part of Star Wars: an expansive land-themed around the sequel trilogy of Star Wars films released by Disney. Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is an incredibly-detailed and immersive land that features some creative cuisine, beautiful landscaping, and iconic characters like Rey, Chewbacca, and Kylo Ren.

The land also includes perhaps Disney Imagineering’s greatest creation yet in the form of Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. Here Guests are placed right in the middle of an intense Star Wars journey where they are on the run from both the First Order and Ren himself.

